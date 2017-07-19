Jockey Ana O’Brien hospitalised after Killarney fall

Jockey Ana O’Brien was taken to hospital by air ambulance after a fall at Killarney yesterday evening.

O’Brien, the daughter of trainer Aidan O’Brien, was quickly attended to after her mount Druids Cross, trained by her brother, Joseph, slipped up over two furlongs out in the Celtic Steps The Show At Killarney Racecourse Rated Race, the second contest on the card, which was run at 6.20pm yesterday.

The three-year-old Druids Cross was fatally injured, while Ms O’Brien was subsequently airlifted from Killarney to Cork University Hospital .

“Ana O’Brien was conscious leaving the course and she is being airlifted to Cork Hospital,” said Val O’Connell, Killarney clerk of the course.

Adrian McGoldrick, senior medical officer of the Irish Turf Club last night reported that O’Brien’s bran scan was clear but that she had suffered a fractured vertebra.

Champion jockey Ruby Walsh said: “She’ll be well looked after, fingers crossed for her.”