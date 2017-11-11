Jeweller conned Cork woman, 84

An 84-year-old Cork woman conned by a jeweller in the auction of a valuable Cartier brooch in Switzerland described yesterday how she had experienced sleepless nights and terrible shock at being duped.

The case against Michael Wall, 38, with an address at 2 Marionville, Alexandra Road, St Luke’s, Cork, was adjourned until June 13, 2018, at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for an update on a particular course, addressing issues in the defendant’s background.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said he wanted Wall to continue with a supervised programme in the meantime.

Wall was convicted by a jury on fraud-related charges.

The main counts related to giving the elderly owner of a Cartier brooch about €17,000 less than it made at auction in Geneva and giving her a false document from the auction house.

Detective Garda Padraig Reddington read the victim impact statement on behalf of the elderly woman.

“I did not bring this case for the attention of the gardaí originally for money,” the woman said in her statement. “It was to get justice for being wronged by someone I trusted and welcome into the family home to help me.

“I have had so many sleepless nights. “I now feel very vulnerable in dealing with people. It has, after 84 years of life, changed how I view and interact with people.

“I am now, more than ever, aware that you can no longer take someone at their word and that trust needs to be earned.

“I am at a financial loss of over €17,000 due to the dishonesty and deceit of the guilty party, Michael Wall.

“My solicitor looked up the brooch on the internet and that is the first time I had heard the true value of the sale of the Cartier brooch. I felt I could have died with the shock and couldn’t believe someone could be so dishonest.

“I was under a lot of stress due to this case and the proceedings and I felt stupid for trusting someone who has now so clearly, in hindsight, done me so wrong.”