Jenny Greene gig captures liquid magic at Live at the Marquee

Epic was how the man behind me described the gig as we left on a euphoric high, and even that description fell short.

There are some gigs that just seem to capture liquid magic and this was one of them.

There were more people wearing runners to the Marquee than at the Rio Olympics, with the gig proving a sponsorship goldmine for Adidas and Nike, while others updated their trainers to sparkly numbers.

It was festival chic all the way, with flowers in their hair and playsuits revealing swathes of newly burned skin, the sun-kissed evening creating that feelgood atmosphere.

Not the reserved attire and classical lines the National Concert Orchestra is used to, but then this was no ordinary night for orchestral manoeuvres in the dark.

Some die-hard glamazons braved high heels despite the music that was about to carry us all away.

“I told you there would be people here in high heels,” moaned one woman to her friend, her feet clad in flat diamante-encrusted sandals.

“Well only an eejit would wear nothing but flats to a gig like this,” her equally low-healed shod friend snapped back. And she was right.

The orchestra might have had top billing on the ticket but it was Jenny’s injection of magic we had come to listen to.

Jenny took the stage alone at about 7.45pm and did enough to get the heart rate going. The slightest movement of her sparkly jacket-encased arms made the crowd whoop and whistle like they were back in Henry’s.

Jacket off, down to some serious tunes and she turned to The Prodigy, who told us they had a party in the place. She ended her set with the classic Henry’s track ‘Ball and Chain’, admitting she wouldn’t get out alive if she didn’t.

But it was the combination of the live orchestra with a classic base line when the gig really took off. Faithless kicked-off the set at about 8.50pm and we were away.

As the bows of the violins rose into the air so did our hands with the incredible sound binding us all together whether you were more used to raving or Rachmaninoff.

A giant yellow happy face emoji bounced above the musicians’ heads showing they were game ball for anything. The tunes included ‘Don’t You Want My Loving’, ‘Everybody’s Free to Feel Good’, ‘You Got to Show Me Love’, and ‘Rhythm is a Dancer’.

Singer Gemma Sugrue from Kerry brought the house down as her voice soared to the heights of the Big Top and beyond, with ‘Ride on Time’ making even the orchestra stop and applaud.

Conductor Gavin Murphy had his wiggle on as he controlled the ebb and flow of the music but it took Robert Miles’ ‘Children’ to bring the French horn players to their feet with the electric blue strobe light bouncing off their instruments, they waved with abandon. Jenny wondered if we had enough in the tank for the second part of the show, but to be honest we could have gone all night. Last tune of the evening was ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless, which proved prophetic because it would be hard to sleep after such an amazing night.

Jenny Greene, a diminutive figure rocking out monster tracks.