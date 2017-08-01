Jarveys seek direct access to Killarney National Park

A call has been made to give Killarney’s famed jarveys improved access to the town’s national park in a move to help ease traffic congestion.

Road damage and regular traffic hold-ups on the Kerry town’s Mission Road prompted a demand by Independent councillor Donal Grady for a more direct access, for jarveys, into the top tourist attraction.

With a long family association with the jarvey trade, Mrr Grady said access could be eased and damage to roads reduced if an entrance was created through a wall, beside the existing purpose-built jarvey island.

Other alternatives include access through the Monsignor Flaherty Gate or the Plaza Hotel.

“The jarveys do not want to a breach in the wall,” he said, “but they themselves have been seeking a direct entrance for 20 years.”

Killarney area councilor Maura Healy-Rae said a direct entrance from the jarveys’ stand would be favoured.

“This would reduce traffic on the Mission Road and address the trench that has been dug up on this road as well,” she said. “It would benefit the jarveys and the public just as much.” She urged the National Park and Wild Service and Kerry Co Council to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, county council officials are being asked to investigate claims a small number of jarveys are overcharging.

The normal trip to Ross Castle and around the park is around €40 but prices twice and three times that are being asked, it has been claimed on social media.

The council is being asked to ensure there is no overcharging and ensure all jarveys were licensed.

Amid claims of customers being asked to pay between €96 and €112 for four people, for a one-hour trip, Mr Grady said that “anyone overcharging risks giving Killarney a bad name”.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kerry County Council said there are 37 jarvey licences issued.

Since the demise of the town council, there is no full-time inspector, leading to a reported lack of vigilance.

Currently, six employees are nominated as authorised officers to ensure jarvey bylaws are adhered to in Killarney. But calls have been made regularly for an appointed designated inspector for the year-round trade.