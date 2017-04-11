Jailed for trying to strangle woman

A woman was frightened for her life by a young man who tried to strangle her and also trashed her home.

The victim, 44-year-old Olivia Cooney, came to Cork District Court yesterday to give evidence at the sentence hearing of 26-year-old John Harrison, Old Court, Ballincurrig, Leamlara, Co Cork.

Harrison, who had been in a relationship with Ms Cooney’s daughter, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Ms Cooney, causing €2,680 worth of damage to her home, and two public order charges.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a five-month jail term.

“This had a devastating effect on this young woman. He frightened the life out of her and broke up her house,” Judge Kelleher said.

Ms Cooney saidHarrison also tried to strangle her.

Insp Adrian Gamble outlined the background to the offence which was investigated by Sgt Mark Keating.

“At approximately 3am on February 6, 2016, a 999 call was received at Anglesea Street Garda station that a man had assaulted two women and was breaking up the house at 49 Dunard, Mayfield,” Insp Gamble told the court. “Units of Mayfield Garda station were all out at incidents so the personnel carrier was driven to the scene by Sgt Keating.

“At the scene, Sgt Keating was approached by two hysterical, women one of whom he now knows as Olivia Cooney and her daughter Rebecca Cooney, both of 49 Dunard, Mayfield.

“They pointed out a man on the street who was very intoxicated and was shouting obscenities at the two women. Sgt Keating arrested him for public order offences. He was placed in the personnel carrier. Sgt Keating then entered the house and took more details.

“The kitchen, the living room, and one of the bedrooms were completely broken up with furniture items including televisions, mirrors, and kitchen equipment all being smashed up.

“On February 11, 2016, Olivia Cooney called to Mayfield Garda station and made a written statement of complaint. In fairness to John Harrison, the defendant called by appointment to Mayfield Garda station on May 5, 2016, having consulted with a solicitor, he was advised to make no comment. When Harrison was interviewed voluntarily by Sgt Keating he made no comments to questions put to him in relation to the allegations.”

Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan said Harrison had an underlying personality disorder exacerbated by alcohol.

“He bitterly regrets what happened,” said Mr Cuddigan.

He gathered €1,200 towards compensation.

The judge said the matter was too serious to be dealt with anything other than by a jail term.