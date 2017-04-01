Jailed for attack on ‘easy target’

A couple, both drug addicts, were jailed yesterday for a total of nine years for attacking an elderly Limerick man who was out walking as part of his exercise regime before undergoing heart surgery.

Rebecca McNamara, aged 22, of Castlerock, Castleconnell, and James Price, aged 30 of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Limerick Circuit Court to robbing the man.

Price, who had previous convictions for robbery, got five years. McNamara was jailed for four.

Det Garda Gary Laide said the victim, in his 60s, was walking at Davis St at around 7pm on May 14, 2016. He was scheduled to have heart surgery and had to take daily pre-op walks.

At nearby Baker Place, the two accused proceeded to follow the victim before striking him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. While on the ground, McNamara went through the man’s pockets and took his wallet which contained €200.

Price kicked the victim as he lay helpless on the ground. Both ran off and flagged down a taxi.

They were identified from CCTV material harvested from street cameras nearby.

McNamara, had 29 previous convictions and Price had 78.

Defence counsel said McNamara had been taking drugs since she was 14 and Price had a chaotic lifestyle due to drugs.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said their victim was an easy target.

He jailed Price for five years and McNamara for four years.

Imposing a longer sentence on Price, he said this accused had previous convictions for robbery which was or enormous concern.