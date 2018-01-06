Jail for man who flicked the cap of garda on beat patrol

A Dungarvan man who flicked the uniform cap of a member of An Garda Síochána was jailed for two months yesterday for this and related offences.

Nicholas Veale, aged 33, of Cluain Garbháin, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, pleaded guilty to a number of public order charges arising out of two incidents.

Inspector John Deasy said Garda Timothy O’Sullivan was on beat patrol at Parnell Place, Cork, on the afternoon of January 31 last year.

“Nicholas Veale was passing Garda O’Sullivan and he proceeded to flick Garda O’Sullivan’s cap in an effort to knock it off his head.

“Garda O’Sullivan demanded his name and address and confiscated a half-full bottle of cider from his hand as he believed it was contributing to his offending behaviour.

“Mr Veale became extremely aggressive and pushed Garda O’Sullivan in an attempt to retrieve the alcohol. He was arrested for threatening behaviour,” the inspector said.

The accused committed the second offence at 2am on April 1 last year, on Grand Parade, where he shouted abuse at a second man. He failed to comply with a direction to leave the area.

Yesterday, at Cork District Court, he pleaded guilty to being threatening and failing to leave the scene in respect of the Grand Parade incident and a threatening charge relating to Parnell Place.

Insp Deasy said the accused had 40 previous convictions, 20 of which were for public order offences.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said Veale was originally from Dungarvan and left Cork shortly after the incidents.

A sentence of two months’ imprisonment was imposed by Judge Olann Kelleher.