Jaguar set to drive job creation with Shannon design centre

Motoring giant Jaguar is set to announce a huge investment in Shannon in a move which could bring hundreds of jobs.

Executives from the British company are planning to open a design centre in the Clare town, and have settled on a new 50,000 sq ft office development in the Shannon Free Zone.

This followed meetings with IDA Ireland executives and leading business people.

The facility will provide back-office support services to Jaguar — headquartered near Coventry.

Staff will also assist in the development of Jaguar’s new self-driving cars.

“We’re very excited by this — it will be a great brand to get into the area,” said a well-placed source.

It is understood Ireland’s beneficial corporate tax regime was a major attractor to Jaguar, now owned by Indian firm Tata.

On top of this, the firm is also seeking a European base following Britain’s decision last year to quit the EU.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesman on enterprise and jobs, Niall Collins, said: “It’s great news. It’s great to see a blue-chip employer showing interest in the region. These will no doubt be high-end, well-paid jobs with a high-profile company.”

He said that although Jaguar may be based in the Shannon Free Zone, Limerick will feel a strong benefit. The business park already provides employment to many families across the county.

Jaguar, founded in 1936, is continually developing new self-driving cars.

The firm has said it will create a fleet of more than 100 of these vehicles over the next four years to test autonomous and connected technology, with the first hitting the streets later this year.

Jaguar has said these prototypes allow driving in complex environments without any driver involvement.

The firm said they have no problem obeying traffic lights and negotiating junctions and roundabouts.

While the main passenger still needs to have some involvement, the ultimate goal is for this to no longer be the case.

IDA Ireland regional manager Niall O’Callaghan said: “I cannot comment on any potential companies coming to the region. We do not discuss clients.”

A spokesperson for Jaguar Land Rover Ireland also declined to comment when contacted.