‘I’ve all I need and plenty of company,’ says Downsizing for the Elderly scheme participant

Empty-nesters are being encouraged to downsize into secure and sheltered local authority housing in Cork City in a bid to free up larger homes for families on the housing list.

Both private home owners and council tenants can avail of the city council’s ‘Downsizing for the Elderly’ scheme.

Councillors recently sanctioned plans for the development of a 30-unit sheltered housing project on a site at the Ballinsheen Rd in Mahon — one of the largest projects of its kind in the city.

It is being aimed at people over 60 who are the owner occupiers of private homes, or who may be considering downsizing from larger council-owned homes.

The council has a track record of providing secure lifelong housing, where residents are supported by a caretaker service, with up to 72 elderly people living at secure council-managed units at Turners Cross, Shandon, Mahon, and Knocknaheeny.

Provision is also being made for elderly downsizers at new social housing projects being developed by the city council at High St, Tramore Road, Barrack St, Farranferris Crescent in Farranree, Gerald Griffin St, and Wood St.

Noreen Barry, 72, moved from her three-bedroomed house in Ballyphehane into a one-bedroom apartment in the council-managed Church View sheltered housing complex in Turners Cross, 10 years ago.

“The garden and everything in my old house was getting too much for me and so I sold to the council and I got a place here,” she said.

“I’ve great security here and much less work to do than I did on my house.”

Her neighbour, Teresa Kelly, 71, sold her nearby house to the council when her husband and mother died within six months of each other, and moved into Church View.

“I am here in my one bedroomed apartment for eight years and am very happy,” she said.

“I have all I need here in terms of services and plenty of company. At my age, I wasn’t able for the upkeep of my house anymore so I sold to the council and moved here.”

Under the terms of the Downsizing for Elderly Scheme, if an elderly person or couple owns their home, the city council can buy it at a discount and in return, the home owners are given a tenancy and pay rent to the local authority based on their income.

If they are council tenants, they can be considered for transfer to a senior citizen unit.

If successful, their former home will be upgraded before it is allocated to a family on the city’s housing list or to a family who have requested an accommodation transfer.

The sheltered housing complexes feature secure accommodation and specially adapted bathrooms.

Group activities are organised regularly and the caretakers operate a ‘non intrusive’ care policy but check on the wellbeing of tenants.