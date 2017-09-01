Home»Today's Stories

‘I’ve all I need and plenty of company,’ says Downsizing for the Elderly scheme participant

Friday, September 01, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Empty-nesters are being encouraged to downsize into secure and sheltered local authority housing in Cork City in a bid to free up larger homes for families on the housing list.

Noreen Barry and Teresa Kelly are residents in two of the apartments at Church View, Turner's Cross, Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Both private home owners and council tenants can avail of the city council’s ‘Downsizing for the Elderly’ scheme.

Councillors recently sanctioned plans for the development of a 30-unit sheltered housing project on a site at the Ballinsheen Rd in Mahon — one of the largest projects of its kind in the city.

It is being aimed at people over 60 who are the owner occupiers of private homes, or who may be considering downsizing from larger council-owned homes.

The council has a track record of providing secure lifelong housing, where residents are supported by a caretaker service, with up to 72 elderly people living at secure council-managed units at Turners Cross, Shandon, Mahon, and Knocknaheeny.

Provision is also being made for elderly downsizers at new social housing projects being developed by the city council at High St, Tramore Road, Barrack St, Farranferris Crescent in Farranree, Gerald Griffin St, and Wood St.

Noreen Barry, 72, moved from her three-bedroomed house in Ballyphehane into a one-bedroom apartment in the council-managed Church View sheltered housing complex in Turners Cross, 10 years ago.

“The garden and everything in my old house was getting too much for me and so I sold to the council and I got a place here,” she said.

“I’ve great security here and much less work to do than I did on my house.”

Her neighbour, Teresa Kelly, 71, sold her nearby house to the council when her husband and mother died within six months of each other, and moved into Church View.

“I am here in my one bedroomed apartment for eight years and am very happy,” she said.

“I have all I need here in terms of services and plenty of company. At my age, I wasn’t able for the upkeep of my house anymore so I sold to the council and moved here.”

Under the terms of the Downsizing for Elderly Scheme, if an elderly person or couple owns their home, the city council can buy it at a discount and in return, the home owners are given a tenancy and pay rent to the local authority based on their income.

If they are council tenants, they can be considered for transfer to a senior citizen unit.

If successful, their former home will be upgraded before it is allocated to a family on the city’s housing list or to a family who have requested an accommodation transfer.

The sheltered housing complexes feature secure accommodation and specially adapted bathrooms.

Group activities are organised regularly and the caretakers operate a ‘non intrusive’ care policy but check on the wellbeing of tenants.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Downsizing for the Elderly, cork, cork city, council

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

12,000 farmers want Cork city expansion scrapped

More in this Section

File sent to DPP over fatal truck stop attack

Vaccine critics using ‘emotional terrorism’ to stop take-up of cervical cancer jab

Woman abused gardaí rescuing her from fire

Nearly 50% of rivers have ‘less than good’ ecological status


Breaking Stories

DUP promises to address language act if Stormont restored

Gardaí investigate after dog shot in Dublin

Gerry Adams urges Govt to block Brexit talks calling UK plans 'unworkable and unrealistic'

Elderly, housebound man robbed in aggravated burglary in Drogheda

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 