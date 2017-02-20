Irish woman charged with fiancé’s murder in Australia

An Irish woman, living in Australia, has been charged with the murder of her fiancé.

Tina Cahill, 25, who is originally from New Ross, Co Wexford was charged with the murder of David Walsh, 29, from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, on Saturday.

The couple had only just got engaged a number of weeks ago, with Mr Walsh writing: “Here’s to the new chapter,” on social media last month.

He is understood to be the father of three daughters.

It is alleged that Ms Cahill stabbed her fiancé at around midnight last Friday, local time, outside their rented property.

Mr Walsh was found bleeding from his neck and mouth after police were called to the scene of a fight between several people at a property in the Sydney suburb of Padstow.

He was treated by paramedics, who tried to revive him, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Cahill was then arrested alongside a 36-year-old Australian man, who had been at the property. However, this man was released without charge.

Ms Cahill was refused bail after she was formally charged with her fiancé’s murder on Saturday afternoon, local time.

She refused to appear via video link and the case has been adjourned until Wednesday.

John O’Rourke, Independent councillor for Enniscorthy, told the Irish Examiner that David’s hometown is “numb” and his family has asked for privacy at this time.

“Enniscorthy is numb at the moment at the loss of a young father. I’m asking that those in David’s age group, if they want to talk about David’s situation to access local services such as in the HSE,” said Mr O’Rourke.

He also said that the repatriation process of David’s body had started.

“Both myself, Deputy James Browne TD [for Wexford] and minister for state Paul Kehoe have been in direct contact with Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan in with regard to the repatriation of David Walsh,” said Mr O’Rourke.

“We are waiting on the consulate in Sydney.

“David’s family have asked for their own privacy at this time.”

Both Mr Walsh and Ms Cahill had started new jobs in Sydney last November.

“Just want to wish my other half the best of luck starting your new job today, hope it all goes well babe that it may bring you happiness and joy and a better future, you go girl,” wrote David on his Facebook page late last year.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Walsh on social media platforms.

“A young man taken way too early with his whole life in front of him,” read one post on an Irish community Facebook group in the Sydney area.

“Absolutely heartbroken and that’s putting it mildly, can’t believe it, can’t get my head around it,” read another tribute.

Another friend described David as “stone mad”, but said that was why he was loved by all.

Other friends said how in love the couple was after initially becoming friends before striking up a relationship.

David, whose three daughters live in Ireland, had emigrated to Australia three years ago and had recently taken a role as a carpenter supervisor.

However, it is understood that he had plans to return home.

From Moran Park in Enniscorthy, his father is a respected building contractor John Walsh.

David is one of six children.