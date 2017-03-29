Home»Today's Stories

Irish teenagers reveal all about their own mental health

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
By Irish Examiner digital staff

We've heard a lot from experts about rising levels of anxiety, depression and self harm amongst young people - that this generation of young people just can't cope.

But what do the teenagers themselves think?

Because little has been heard of the voice of Irish teenagers in relation to their own mental health and wellbeing the Irish Examiner partnered with ReachOut Ireland to survey 2,500 teenage boys and girls from all around the country on this very topic and found out what's wrecking teenagers' heads.

Read the results tomorrow, Friday and Saturday exclusively in the Irish Examiner and on irishexaminer.com

