Irish Red Cross lost €250k of equipment in Donegal floods

Friday, September 15, 2017

The Irish Red Cross has revealed that it lost ambulances and life-saving equipment worth €250,000 in the floods that devastated parts of Co Donegal last month.

The charity’s chairman, Pat Carey, outlined the losses at a presentation where €35,000 was handed over to the humanitarian agency to help families affected by the extreme weather event.

The €35,000 was the proceeds of a ‘Flood Aid’ concert organised in the days after the storm which included Daniel O’Donnell and Nathan Carter.

He also congratulated everyone involved in the concert, including Letterkenny businesswoman Deirdre Grant.


