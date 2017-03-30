Irish Guide Dogs fundraising campaign bids to change lives for people like Conor

When a big white retriever called Toby bounded into Conor Lynch’s life, it found a lost little boy.

Conor, from Priorswood, Dublin, was diagnosed with autism when he was three. He never talked or laughed and had no friends.

The 11-year-old now laughs, because Toby, little by little, tugged him out of his shell.

Sadly, there are other children like Conor, living in their own world, who will never get the chance to have a dog like Toby, who costs €38,000 to train.

The Irish Guide Dogs, which runs an assistance dog programme, is only placing dogs with half the families who need them. It reopened the programme to new applicants last November, but, within a half-hour, it had reached capacity.

Recently, Conor hugged his brother, Jamie. It was the first time he had ever shown affection for another person.

“I couldn’t believe it, Conor had never given anybody a hug before we got Toby,” said his mum, Gillian.

Conor, who has also made a friend at school, is now calmer and more grounded. He focuses on Toby and takes pride in being with “his” dog.

“Toby has changed our lives massively. And not just for Conor. He’s changed things for the whole family. For all of us,” said Gillian.

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, tomorrow, the Irish Guide Dogs are launching a new fundraising campaign, called HEROS, to train more guide-and-assistance dogs.

Soccer legend, Roy Keane, has witnessed the incredible bond between the dogs and their owners, a partnership that transformed and saved lives.

“I suppose it shows that not all heroes wear capes. Some wear harnesses!

“I’m asking the public to please support Irish Guide Dogs, so that more people can enjoy the freedom and independence that these wonderful dogs provide,” said the assistant manager of the Irish team.