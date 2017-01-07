Irish going for glory at the Golden Globes

Ruth Negga and Colin Farrell lead the way in the Irish nominations for the Golden Globes tomorrow night.

Irish talent is well represented with nominations in seven categories.

Negga is nominated for the best actress (motion picture, drama) category, for her performance in Loving, a movie about a biracial marriage in 1960s America.

She is nominated alongside Isabelle Huppert in Elle, Natalie Portman in the biopic Jackie, Amy Adams in Arrival and Jessica Chastain in Miss Sloane.

The Irish-Ethiopian actor, who has graced the cover of America Vogue, W Magazine and the Hollywood Reporter in recent weeks, has also just been nominated for this year’s British Academy of Film and Television (Bafta) rising star award.

Alongside Negga, Colin Farrell is nominated in the best performance by an actor (motion picture, musical or comedy) category for dystopian film The Lobster.

Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins and Ryan Gosling in La La Land are nominated in the same category.

Irish talent is also taking on La La Land in another category with John Carney’s Sing Street nominated for the best motion picture (comedy or musical).

This coming-of-age film about a teenage boy (played by Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) in 1980s Dublin was written and directed by Carney and produced by Martina Niland.

Niland is attending the awards tomorrow night.

Model-turned-actor Caitriona Balfe is another Irish contender for a gong in Hollywood tomorrow night for her role in the TV series Outlander.

She is up against Winona Ryder for Stranger Things in the best actress (television, drama) category.

Her talent keeps us in awe. Congratulations, @Caitrionabalfe, for your well-deserved @GoldenGlobes nomination! ❤️ A photo posted by Outlander (@outlander_starz) on Dec 12, 2016 at 5:50am PST

Sarah Jessica Parker flies the Irish flag in the best actress (TV musical/comedy) category, for her part in Divorce, created by Irish writer, actor and comedian Sharon Horgan.

The award-winning Game of Thrones, which is filmed in the North, gets us another nomination in the best TV series (drama) category.

And Kubo and the Two Strings, which is voiced by Donegal’s Art Parkinson, is also nominated for best animated feature film.

In terms of who will be wearing whom on tomorrow night’s red carpet, all lips remain tightly sealed.

Negga’s stylist Karla Welch has thus far dressed her in Valentino, Givenchy and Gucci.

Should our talent take to the stage to collect a gong, they will receive their award from Hollywood heavyweights such as Goldie Hawn, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Affleck.

The 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills tomorrow night and will be presented by Jimmy Fallon.

Stars will begin walking the red carpet at about 11pm Irish time with the ceremony starting two hours later.