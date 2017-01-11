Home»Today's Stories

Irish claim just four nominations at Baftas

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Joyce Fegan

After securing seven nominations at the Golden Globe awards, Irish talent has received just four nods at this year’s Baftas.

'Kubo and the Two Strings' is up for animated film at the Baftas. Donegal teenager Art Parkinson voices the main character.

Ruth Negga failed to be nominated in the leading actress category, but she is up for the rising star award.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards are split between TV and movie productions; the film awards take place on February 12, with a separate awards night in May for the small screen.

The three other Irish nominees include Consolata Boyle for costume design for her work on Florence Foster Jenkins, which stars Meryl Streep.

Also nominated is the Armagh-born Seamus McGarvey, who is in the cinematography category for Nocturnal Animals, which is directed and written by Tom Ford.

Following on from its Golden Globe nomination is Kubo and The Two Strings, which is nominated in the animated film category.

Donegal teenager Art Parkinson, who is known for his role as Rickon Stark in Game of Thrones, voiced the main character.

This is the first foray into the world of awards for the 15-year-old from Moville, with Kubo and The Two Strings receiving several nominations so far this awards season.

Past work from Boyle and McGarvey has been nominated for and won major accolades in the past.

Cinematographer McGarvey received two Oscar nominations for his work on Atonement (2007) and on Anna Karenina (2012).

The latter also earned him an award from the British Society of Cinematographers in the best cinematography category.

Despite an illustrious career it was his most recent film, Nocturnal Animals, a drama/thriller with Amy Adams, that posed his greatest challenge.

“The cat-and-mouse chase was the hardest sequence I’ve ever shot. Such a challenge,” says McGarvey, of a night-driving scene through the desert.

“It was a big number. We were shooting with a stabilised arm on a pursuit vehicle, and we had this huge construction crane with lights on.

“I’m getting hives just remembering it,” he said in a recent interview.

However, working with fashion designer Tom Ford did not bring him out in hives.

“Film sets are often high-octane places where tempers can flare and relations can sour,” said McGarvey.

“But Tom is such a lovely person to spend time with, and a really inspiring director.”

Like the Armagh-born cinematographer, costume designer Consolata Boyle has had a lengthy and successful career.

She has previously worked on Philomena (2013), The Queen (2006), and The Iron Lady (2011), all of which earned her nominations and awards.

“Consolata is simply brilliant,” said Stephen Frears, the director of Florence Foster Jenkins.

“I barely need to speak to her as I know what she’s doing is going to be dazzling. I’ve worked with her for 25 years, so I’m very lucky,” he said in a recent interview.

Aside from Irish mentions, the big movie at this year’s Baftas is La La Land, a Hollywood musical which has secured 11 nominations, including for best film.

Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins and Natalie Portman in Jackie are in the running for the leading actress gong, while Golden Globe winner Casey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea and Jake Gyllenhaal in Nocturnal Animals are up for leading actor.

Hugh Grant, who received his first Bafta nod for best supporting actor since Four Weddings and a Funeral over 20 years ago, said he was “very pleased” as he is not usually an awards contender. He stars in Florence Foster Jenkins.

