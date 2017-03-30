Irish Cancer Society: Standardised packaging is a ‘milestone to tobacco-free Ireland’

The enforcement of standardised tobacco packaging is “another significant milestone” towards having a tobacco-free Ireland by 2025, the Irish Cancer Society said yesterday.

Donal Buggy, head of services and advocacy for the Irish Cancer Society, said it had taken real “political leadership” to see this through, and credit must also go to former Health Minister James Reilly who spearheaded this legislation.

Mr Buggy said there was evidence that standardised tobacco packaging, together with increases in excise duties, had reduced the smoking rate in Australia to 12.8%, compared to the 19% rate in Ireland.

From September, all forms of branding, trademarks, logos, colours, and graphics will be removed from tobacco packs.

The brand and variant names will be presented in a consistent typeface, and a plain neutral colour will be used for all packs.

While all tobacco for sale in Ireland from September must be in standardised retail packaging, there will be a ‘wash through’ period allowed. Any products on the market before the September date can remain for a 12-month period.

As well as Australia, similar legislation for enforcing standardised tobacco packaging has been introduced in Britain and France.

Anti-smoking lobby Ash Ireland is hoping the plain packaging will come into effect sooner than the September 30, 2018, deadline.

Chairman Patrick Dooley said the tobacco industry did not need the 12-month ‘wash-out’ period in Australia and Britain.

Irish Medical Organisation president John Duddy said Ireland should be proud of the role it has played in taking on the global tobacco industry.

However, smokers’ pressure group Forest said the plain packaging is “gesture politics” and does not work.

“There is no evidence that standardised packaging stops people smoking or encourages them to quit,” said Forest spokesman John Mallon.

“Instead, by stigmatising the product you potentially stigmatise hundreds of thousands or ordinary, law-abiding consumers.

“Tobacco is a legal product. The health risks are very well known, so there’s no justification for a measure that treats people like idiots.”