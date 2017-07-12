Home»Today's Stories

Irish architects win awards in a prestigious international competition

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
By Dan Buckley

Two Irish architecture practices have won awards in a prestigious international competition, one for the design of a new secondary school in Donegal, the other for work on a parish hall in Malahide, north Dublin.

Malahide Parish Centre.

The awards, which will be presented in the South Korean capital Seoul in September, were announced by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI).

The two Dublin-based practices will receive medals as part of this year’s International Union of Architects ‘Friendly and Inclusive Spaces’ Awards. They beat off stiff competition from a total of 76 entries spanning 28 countries.

McGarry Ní Éanaigh Architects has won a medal in the new building category for Coláiste Ailigh, a secondary school on the outskirts of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Meanwhile, in the existing and historic buildings category, Seán Harrington Architects has won a medal for its work on Malahide Parish Centre.

The third medal, in the public space category, goes to SCF Arquitectos of Puerto Rico. The medals will be presented at an award ceremony in Seoul, Korea on September 6, as part of the 26th UIA Congress of Architecture. Practices recognised with honourable mentions will also collect awards at the event.

RIAI president Carole Pollard paid tribute to all winners, in particular, the two Irish practices.

“It’s further evidence of the high regard in which Irish architects are held, both at home and abroad,” she said. “Their expertise continues to contribute to the quality built environment.”

Fionnuala Rogerson, co-director of the UIA Work Programme Architecture For All, added: “The standard of entries was exceptionally high this year, which reflects our vision that good architecture contributes to the creation of ‘enabling’ environments which are suitable for people of all ages, abilities, and cultures to use and enjoy.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donegal, Dublin, Architecture

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Milestone’ agreement to clean up steel plant dump

‘Difficult’ to meet benefit increase expectations

University audits touted over lack of clarity

Game on: €25m boost for Cork with opening of Páirc Uí Chaoimh


Breaking Stories

Gardaí to have officer assigned to every street in Dublin by New Year

Martin McGuinness' son calls for end to 'display of hate' as effigy of his father appears on bonfire

Head of RTÉ insists TV licence fee should be €15 higher

Latest: Tusla manager accepts buck stops with him over handling of errors in false sex abuse allegations

Lifestyle

Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia

Dove breastfeeding ad leads to a feeding frenzy

Making Cents: Bin charge changes could see return of reusable nappies

Everything you need to know before Game of Thrones is back on our screens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 