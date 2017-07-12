Irish architects win awards in a prestigious international competition

Two Irish architecture practices have won awards in a prestigious international competition, one for the design of a new secondary school in Donegal, the other for work on a parish hall in Malahide, north Dublin.

The awards, which will be presented in the South Korean capital Seoul in September, were announced by the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI).

The two Dublin-based practices will receive medals as part of this year’s International Union of Architects ‘Friendly and Inclusive Spaces’ Awards. They beat off stiff competition from a total of 76 entries spanning 28 countries.

McGarry Ní Éanaigh Architects has won a medal in the new building category for Coláiste Ailigh, a secondary school on the outskirts of Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Meanwhile, in the existing and historic buildings category, Seán Harrington Architects has won a medal for its work on Malahide Parish Centre.

The third medal, in the public space category, goes to SCF Arquitectos of Puerto Rico. The medals will be presented at an award ceremony in Seoul, Korea on September 6, as part of the 26th UIA Congress of Architecture. Practices recognised with honourable mentions will also collect awards at the event.

RIAI president Carole Pollard paid tribute to all winners, in particular, the two Irish practices.

“It’s further evidence of the high regard in which Irish architects are held, both at home and abroad,” she said. “Their expertise continues to contribute to the quality built environment.”

Fionnuala Rogerson, co-director of the UIA Work Programme Architecture For All, added: “The standard of entries was exceptionally high this year, which reflects our vision that good architecture contributes to the creation of ‘enabling’ environments which are suitable for people of all ages, abilities, and cultures to use and enjoy.”