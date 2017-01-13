Irish-American Brian Burns, 80, set to be US ambassador

Donald Trump appears to have tapped a long-time friend, a grandson of Irish immigrants, to be the next US ambassador to Ireland.

Massachusetts-born businessman Brian Burns was told of the nomination at the US president-elect’s Florida estate in November.

While the 80-year-old has not been officially named as the nominee, Mr Trump told a New York Times reporter that Mr Burns, subject to confirmation, will be resident in Phoenix Park.

“I’m overjoyed, because I’m the grandson of a poor immigrant from Co Kerry,” said Mr Burns.

“It’s the fulfillment of a dream that I never thought would happen.”

He wants to be in Ireland before St Patrick’s Day.

One of his priorities as ambassador would be to boost economic investment in Ireland, Mr Burns told the Boston Globe newspaper. He described Brexit as a “terrific economic opportunity” for Americans in Ireland.

His nomination comes amid concern over Mr Trump’s rhetoric and the implications for Ireland. At a press conference on Wednesday, Mr Trump took aim at the pharmaceutical industry, one of Ireland’s biggest private employers.

“ We have to get our drug industry coming back. Our drug industry has been disastrous. They’re leaving left and right. They supply our drugs, but they don’t make them here,” said Mr Trump.

Mr Burns, who lives close to Mr Trump in Florida, has known the president-elect for 10 years. He was an early supporter of Mr Trump in the 2016 election.

A 2013 inductee into the Irish American Hall of Fame, the same year as US vice-president Joe Biden, Mr Burns is reported to own the largest collection of Irish art in the US.

He has long standing ties to Ireland and to the Irish-American community.

He was involved in raising money for the Irish Famine memorial in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

He has also been involved with the American Ireland Fund, and its predecessors, for years.