Irish ambassador to US dies age 72

Michael D Higgins has led tributes to Dermot Gallagher, a former Irish ambassador to the US and general secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, who died yesterday.

Born in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, he entered the diplomatic service in 1969, and was stationed in San Francisco, New York, and London.

After becoming chef de cabinet for Ireland at the European Commission in the 1980s, Mr Gallagher was appointed Irish ambassador to Nigeria, before serving as Irish ambassador to the US between 1991 and 1997.

President Michael D Higgins said Mr Gallagher, who died aged 72, gave his “lifetime to public service” and played a key role in the Northern Ireland peace process, a view echoed by Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny said Mr Gallagher “embodied the best of Ireland and its people”. Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said Mr Gallagher “has left an indelible mark on the public service landscape”.