Ireland seen as third best global tourism marketer

Ireland has been ranked third — ahead of the likes of the US, Britain and France — in a league table of the best and most effectively marketed global tourist destinations.

The World Economic Forum’s latest travel and tourism competitiveness index, which is published every two years, sees Ireland jump two places; also ahead of Spain and Australia. Only the UAE and New Zealand ranked higher than Ireland in the latest index.

The global ‘greening’ initiative — where iconic global sites are lit green for St Patrick’s Day — capitalising on high-profile filming locations for the likes of Game of Thrones and Star Wars, and good use of social media have elevated Ireland’s standing. Tourism Ireland is the fourth most popular international tourist board on both Facebook and Twitter and the third most visited on YouTube.

“The international tourism marketplace is an extremely competitive one and we are constantly looking at innovative and engaging ways to reach potential holidaymakers to ensure the island of Ireland stands out from other destinations,” said Tourism Ireland chief executive Niall Gibbons.

Last year saw a record 8.8m tourists visit Ireland — 10% up on 2015 — adding €8bn to the economy.

While Brexit is expected to offer a real threat to that kind of performance this year, Mr Gibbons said Tourism Ireland is currently rolling out an “extensive” programme of promotions in key markets “to keep that momentum going”.