Ireland has highest number of young people in the EU

Ireland has the highest number of young people in the European Union and the second lowest number of old people.

New data from the Central Statistics Office shows Ireland also has the second highest fertility rate in the EU at 1.94, behind France at 2.01.

However, fertility rates in all EU countries in 2014 were below the population replacement level of 2.1.

The CSO’s report, Measuring Ireland’s Progress 2015, shows just over a third of all Irish births are outside marriage, which is below the EU average of 40%. Bulgaria had the highest proportion of births outside marriage at 58.5%, while Greece had the lowest at 8.2%.

It also emerged Ireland had the lowest divorce rate in the EU in 2014, at 0.6 divorces per 1,000 population — the average EU rate was two. The highest divorce rate was in Denmark, at 3.4 divorces per 1,000 population.

Ireland was the third most expensive EU state in 2015 after Denmark and Britain with prices 22.5% above the EU average.

However, this country is not as costly as in 2008 when prices were 30% above the EU average and the second highest in the EU.

Spending per student at primary level increased here by 3.7% between 2005 and 2014 but there was no change at second level. Spending at third level fell by 27.5%.

The CSO report also shows that 48.6% of people aged between 25 and 34 have a college education, the third highest in the EU and compares with the EU average of 37%.

The number of houses built in 2015, at 12,666, was still below the 13,887 completed in 1970. The figure gradually rose to peak at almost 90,000 in 2006 but then collapsed over the next seven years to just 8,300 in 2013.

Women employees were paid 13.9% an hour less than their male counterparts in 2014 in Ireland. It was the 10th lowest gender pay gap in the EU in 2015 when the average was 16.3%. Romania had the lowest at 5.8% while it was highest in Estonia at 29.9%.