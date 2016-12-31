IRA was able to tap calls by gardaí

The IRA was able to tap Garda telephone calls, the government was forced to admit.

During a security summit in London in 1986, the British wanted to know about possible infiltration of police communications.

Britain’s then-secretary of state Tom King said the “sophistication” of the IRA was “impressive” and asked Ireland’s justice minister Michael Noonan about Garda precautions.

Mr Noonan said the force was switching to a new nationwide radio network for rural divisions and a contract for something similar was in the pipeline for the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

However, an Irish official intervened to say: “We could not commit ourselves at this stage to saying that, in the context of Garda/RUC communications, the new equipment would be secure and this was something that needed to be examined.”

Notes of the top-level meeting, just released into the National Archives, said: “As regards telephone communications, it was accepted that at present, these were not secure from IRA penetration.”

During the same summit, Mr King said arms finds by gardaí in Sligo and Roscommon “cheered up” the RUC. It would be of enormous assistance, he said, if gardaí could locate the IRA mortar factory used to make bombs to target RUC stations.

The archives also show the IRA had planned to exploit Margaret Thatcher’s privatisation policy to fund its activities. Paramilitary-linked racketeers seeking public contracts employed benefit fraudsters to reduce wages and maximise their chances of winning tenders awarded to the cheapest bidder.