Investigations into deaths of Irish pair in Dubai

The deaths of two Irish people were yesterday being investigated in Dubai.

Initial reports in the area suggested the tragedy involved two family members and related to an incident at an apartment block in the city, though at time of going to press details remained vague.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it was aware of the case in Dubai and was providing consular assistance, though it would give no further details.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-man died after the walls of a trench in which he was working near Coachford, Co Cork, collapsed in on him yesterday morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where work colleagues were frantically trying to get to Denis Cullinane, a local man from Rooves Beag.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful.

They were able to recover his remains, which were later taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The Health and Safety Authority and gardaí are separately investigating the incident.