Home»Today's Stories

Investigations begin after man dies in trench

Friday, September 29, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Two separate investigations have been launched following the death of a young man in a trench collapse near a rural waste tyre depot.

The scene of the accident this morning. Pic: Dan Linehan.

The man, named locally as Denis Cullinane and in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene after his body was retrieved from a deep trench several hours after the accident near Coachford, in Co Cork.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) are both examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Mr Cullinane was working on land to the rear of Pat Kelleher Waste Tyres Services depot in Rooves More, just outside Coachford, when the accident happened around 10am.

It is understood that he was involved in the excavation of a deep drainage trench in a recently excavated and contoured field, and was in the bottom of the trench when the walls suddenly collapsed on top of him. The trench was approximately 3m-4m deep. Work colleagues tried frantically to free him but such was the volume of material which collapsed, they were unable to reach him in time.

Emergency services were alerted. Gardaí from Macroom and Crookstown, paramedics, rapid response doctors, and units of the Macroom and Ballincollig fire brigades rushed to the scene.

However, paramedics were stood down a short time after arrival when it became clear that there was no hope of retrieving Mr Cullinane alive. There were also concerns about the stability of the ground.

Firefighters remained at the scene as arrangements were made to bring in an excavator which was used to clear a safe access path to the accident site. After an extensive search and recovery operation, firefighters retrieved Mr Cullinane’s body later in the afternoon.

Distraught relatives, who had arrived at the scene, were present when he was formally pronounced dead by a local doctor.

The man’s remains were removed to Cork University Hospital for an autopsy. The scene was immediately sealed off for a full Garda forensic investigation. The HSA also sent inspectors to conduct a preliminary examination of the scene.

The HSA investigation will ultimately feed into the garda file which will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the coroner’s court in due course.

Given its remote location, it was some time even before locals became aware of the accident.

One shocked woman said she had seen the emergency vehicles in the area but thought they were on their way somewhere else.

She described it as a terrible tragedy for all involved: “It had been raining very heavily here for the last day or two. The road outside was totally flooded on Wednesday night. The ground would have been very wet.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork, death

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Culture of expectation’ to keep breath test figures high in gardaí

Cuts to USC set for budget

Rail users face strike chaos on bank holiday weekend

Regina Doherty: I couldn’t live on €198 welfare a week


Breaking Stories

Taoiseach concerned over impact South American trade deal will have on Irish beef farmers

Government will not support regularisation of undocumented migrants

Ryanair hit with Friday compensation deadline by UK aviation regulator

Latest: Assaults expected to exceed annual Garda target by 15%

Lifestyle

A nation in the frame: Limerick on paper of new comic from Walking Dead publisher

Fingers on the pulse: Irish Heart launches new campaign about detecting irregular heart rates

A focus on the beauty of the West

Why you should be discussing your death wishes

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 