Intoxicated passenger elbowed taxi driver in face

Friday, September 29, 2017
Liam Heylin

A taxi driver was elbowed in the face by a passenger who also grabbed the steering wheel at one stage during the incident, in an effort to stop the taxi.

 

 

Inspector Daniel Coholan told Cork District Court yesterday that the incident occurred on March 12, 2016, when the passenger asked to be taken to Montenotte hotel.

The taxi driver said he was elbowed in the face by the passenger, who refused to pay the fare.

“He interfered with the steering wheel to bring it to a halt,” said Insp Coholan. “Gardaí were called to Montenotte hotel. The defendant was pointed out as a person who assaulted the driver who had minor bruising as a result of the incident.”

Insp Coholan said the defendant Sean O’Keeffe, aged 28, of Knocknahorgan Woods, Sallybrook, Glanmire, Co Cork, had a previous conviction from 2015 on a charge of assault causing harm.

He admitted assault, failing to pay a fare and being drunk and a source of danger.

Solicitor Frank Buttimer said: “He co-operated with the enquiry. He explained a certain reaction on the occasion due to intoxication.

“He was to meet his mother. She was not there. He was then being taken to another location by the taxi driver who was courteous to him. The whole thing was a state of confusion in his mind. He reacted in this way because of alcohol. He reacted badly and he accepts this.”

The solicitor said the defendant did not have a serious alcohol problem but that to the extent, he had a difficulty, he had dealt with it and it was no longer a problem.

Mr Buttimer said the incident was the catalyst for that improvement.

The defendant brought €20 to court for the fare and €300 compensation for the driver.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin gave the accused the benefit of a dismissal under the Probation of Offenders Act.


