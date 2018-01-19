Intoxicated man found ‘covered in blood’ in flat

A bloodstained man was found at the scene of a reported disturbance and yesterday he was jailed for six months arising out of that and other incidents.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said that, on June 17, 2017, Garda Francis O’Riordan attended a call following a report of an intoxicated man in possession of a knife at a flat at Rockwell Terrace.

“On arrival, Garda O’Riordan met Dane Ring who was covered in blood having broken many items inside the flat and was highly abusive. However, no knife was located.”

Ring, 27, resisted violently and had to be restrained when he was being arrested.

He pleaded guilty to being drunk and a danger and being threatening and abusive on the occasion. No charges were brought against him in relation to the knife or arising out of the alleged damage at the flat.

Ring, who had no fixed address, was found on January 17, 2017, on the stairwell of the Cork College of Architectural Education at Copley St. Ring and two others appeared to be engaged in heroin use while trespassing at the building. Ring pleaded guilty to trespass and drug possession on the occasion.

On July 11, 2016, he was involved in shoplifting at Penney’s on St Patrick’s St, and a similar offence at Superdry, St Patrick’s St, on September 16, 2016.

The judge imposed a total sentence of six months.