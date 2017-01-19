Home»Today's Stories

Intoxicated burglar fell asleep on homeowner’s bed

Thursday, January 19, 2017
Sonya McLean

A burglar was so intoxicated that he fell asleep on the homeowner’s bed after piling up the items he intended to steal, a courtheard.

Michael McDermott, aged 43, was still sleeping in the box room when the home-owner son’s saw that the house had been broken into. 

This man and his brother then dragged McDermott out into the front garden before gardaí arrived.

Garda Richard Carroll said McDermott was so intoxicated he had concerns for his welfare and an ambulance was called. The burglar had cut himself, having smashed a window.

READ NEXT Ex-waitress loses €60k injuries claim against Dublin Castle Hotel

McDermott, of Tomagaddy, Ballycanew, Gorey, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to burglary in Coolock, Dublin, on January 23, 2016. He has 95 previous convictions.

Judge Melanie Greally jailed McDermott for three years. 

She accepted that he had taken a large number of tablets before breaking into the house and said it was apparent to gardaí he needed medical treatment.

Garda Carroll told Fiona Murphy, prosecuting, that McDermott spent a night in hospital and was arrested almost two weeks later for questioning. 

He admitted he had taken tablets that day in his mother’s home and had a row with her when he was caught trying to light a fire in his bedroom. 

He left there before wandering around and breaking into the house in Coolock. 

He said he got in through a window before looking around and “putting some stuff together”. 

He used the toilet before falling asleep on a bed upstairs.

McDermott said he had been in “a bad way” and could barely remember what he was doing that day.

Garda Carroll agreed with Diarmuid Collins, defending, McDermott was described by the homeowner’s sons as being “out of his mind”. He accepted he had injured himself and had apologised to the victims during interview.

Counsel said McDermott had a 30-year drug addiction he managed to beat in 2013 and moved to Manchester. 

Mr Collins said McDermott came back to Ireland some time later when his father died, re-engaged with his old peer group, and started abusing drugs and committing crime again.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Ex-waitress loses €60k injuries claim against Dublin Castle Hotel

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Kenny ‘has no plan’ for Brexit fallout

Charities clean up as clothing deposits at recycling sites fall

Bus Éireann on brink of nationwide strike in pay cuts dispute

Gardaí hunt gang after fatal attack in Dublin


Breaking Stories

Young father jailed for four years for stabbing a drug dealer to death over €100 debt

Health Minister announces €20m to reduce hospital waiting lists

Man arrested with sawn-off shotgun in Dublin

Investigation into shots fired at house in Antrim

Lifestyle

Jackie Kennedy’s love of, and visits to, Ireland

Trendsetter Jackie Kennedy knew the power of image and branding

Documentary on Simon Fitzmaurice is a tale of sadness and inspiration

Check out some top life advice from a variety of experts

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 