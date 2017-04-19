INTO Conference: Parents cleaning schools in bid to save costs due to funding cuts

“If you add it up since the cuts have come in since 2011, it’s €28,000 altogether for a school of 200 pupils,” said Niall Crofton, principal of St Brendan’s Boys’ School in Birr, Co Offaly.

Mr Crofton was referring to cuts in government capitation grants, used for day-to-day running of schools, while speaking at the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) annual congress: “It’s your light, your heat and your water charges that have come in since 2011. That might be €1,000 or €2,000 a year.

“The parents’ associations are increasingly asked to do fundraisers and then we’re asking for voluntary contributions from families. You find yourselves chasing families even though you shouldn’t be.

“Their [the families’] priorities would be to keep their family home and food on the table and you don’t want those kids to feel any different than the child beside them.”

Examples of how the funding cuts have affected parents and teachers include schools buying heating oil on credit: “I would know schools that have parentscoming in cleaning the school at night time. Teachers are going to the shops to buy pens, markers, paint out of their own pockets because there isn’t enough money in the capitation grant to cover it.

“Other situations I know are of schools in financial trouble and the diocese would have to come and bail them out. You see schools that are turning down the heating. Say they would have had the heating on for five hours a day in the winter and now they’re down to three and a half hours a day to try and cut costs. Children are getting cold, staff are getting cold and it’s all just trying to meet the budget that the Government has given us and it’s not adequate.”

The principal made the point while wearing a superman suit at the INTO congress, referring to how teachers work hard and receive platitudes but what they need is support to carry out their work.

Mr Crofton said he wore the suit in memory of a five-year-old student of his, Tommy Kelly Shaw, who died of cancer this year.

“We did a superhero day where all the families, all the parents, all the kids and all the staff dressed up as superheroes. It was to show our support for Tommy, he dressed up as Spider-man. The only thing we could do as a community was say: ‘we’re there with you, you’re our superhero’. It was the day of his life, I have to say,” said Mr Crofton.

“I guess when I had the suit I thought you know what, wouldn’t it be a fitting way to preserve Tommy’s memory and get something good out of it for the kids of Ireland.”

His comments came on the same day as an announcement that Education Minister Richard Bruton is to issue a circular to schools to be mindful of costs on parents.

The head of advocacy for Barnardos, June Tinsley, described that announcement as “completely insufficient” and that it did not recognise the Government underfunding of schools. Barnardos has previously recommended that it would cost €103.2m to guarantee a free primary education for all children in Ireland.

