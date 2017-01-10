Intimidation risk in stabbing probe

Detectives are concerned that young people are being intimidated against co-operating with their investigation into the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy last week.

Reece Cullen, who was due to turn 17 later this month, died from a stab wound to his chest in a row with other youths in Tallaght, west Dublin, on the afternoon of January 4.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the stabbing, but it is understood detectives were unable to glean much information in the interviews. He was released without charge.

Gardaí are now considering whether to arrest another teenager in relation to the attack.

Sources said there were concerns that there was “some intimidation going on” deterring witnesses from talking to detectives.

Gardaí said they need either witness statements, forensic evidence or possibly CCTV footage to progress their investigation.

The weapon used in the stabbing has not yet been found. It is not clear what type of knife was used and pathology results could only indicate that a sharp blade was involved.

It is understood that the autopsy showed that Reece was stabbed once in the chest, piercing his heart.

Gardaí said the stabbing was the result of a “minor enough” row between youths in the Jobstown area.

There are reports that there could have been a minor drug debt. The dispute escalated in recent times to include the use of a pellet gun.

Sources said the parties involved did not have significant convictions.

Reece was staying in a house on Kilclare Crescent, Jobstown, where the stabbing occurred. He was found severely wounded inside the front door at around 3pm and was pronounced dead in hospital.