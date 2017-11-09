International jury to select winner of Morrison’s Island redesign

The design brief was to reimagine and renew the public space at Fr Matthew and Morrison’s Quay — the historic centre of Cork, but also one of the most flood prone areas of the city.

The €10,000 competition, organised by the Royal Institute of Architects of Ireland southern region and the Cork Architectural Association, attracted entries from across the world including Italy, Norway, UK, Finland, Australia, Qatar, the US and all over Ireland.

The winner, runner-up and third place entry will be chosen by an international jury and announced in the Irish Examiner on Monday.

The jury is made up of:

Yvonne Farrell, jury chairperson

Yvonne Farrell is a director with Grafton Architects. Along with fellow director Shelley McNamara, she is a Fellow of the RIAI, an International Honorary Fellow of the RIBA, and elected member of Aosdána, the eminent Irish Art organisation.

Grafton Architects were named as curators for the 2018 edition of the Venice Architecture Biennale. Teachers at the School of Architecture at University College Dublin from 1976 to 2002 and appointed adjunct professors in 2015.

James Howley

James Howley is a director of Howley Hayes Architects. Over the years he has combined sensitive conservation with innovative intervention in a variety of historic places of national and international cultural significance such as — Russborough, Lambay, Ballintubber Abbey, Hotel Ard na Sidhe, the former Blue Coats School in Dublin and the People’s Park, Dun Laoghaire.

Competition successes (as Howley Harrington Architects) include winning the Millennium Bridge and the Holles Street Affordable Housing Competitions, and runners up in the Ballymun Gateway Competition.

Siobhán Ní Éanaigh

Siobhán Ní Éanaigh is an architect and design thinker having wide experience of over 35 years in Ireland and mainland Europe.

She is currently a director of McGarry Ní Éanaigh Architects. She has been a board member of An Chomhairle Éalaíon/The Arts Council of Ireland, DKIT Institute of Technology and also a Marie Curie: Adapt-r Research Fellow in Architecture.

Tim Lucas

Tim Lucas is a London-based structural engineer. He joined Price & Myers after graduating from Leeds University in 1996, and his early projects included the Dublin Millennium Bridge, which won an international competition.

After a year at Arup he returned to establish Price & Myers Geometrics in 2001.

In 2015, he was the recipient of the IABSE Milne Medal, which is awarded to an individual engineer for excellence in structural design, both in the overall concept and in the attention to detail in their work.

Eilis O’Connell

Award-winning Eilis O’Connell has studied both at home and abroad.

While in New York she won a two-year residency at Delfina Studios in London and was based there until 2001. From her London base she exhibited widely and won many public art commissions. She received the Art and Work for her sculptures at 99 Bishopsgate from the Wapping Arts Trust, and in 1998 she won a Royal Society of Arts Award.

She has represented Ireland at the Paris Biennale in 1982 and the Sao Paolo Biennale in 1985.

She is a founder director of the National Sculpture Factory in Cork, a former member of the Arts Council of Ireland, a member of Aosdana, and a member of the R.H.A

Find more about the Cork Flood Plans here.