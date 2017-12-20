Internal review at the Mater, where Kerry Hospital radiologist ‘briefly’ worked

An internal review has started at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, where the radiologist at the centre of the scans recheck at University Hospital Kerry also worked, it has emerged.

The Mater confirmed yesterday that the radiologist worked as a locum in the hospital for a “very brief” period some years ago.

Because of the situation with scans that has emerged at University Hospital Kerry, the Mater has instigated an initial internal review of any “variant outcomes”, a spokesperson for the Mater said.

The consultant worked in the Mater as a consultant locum radiologist from February until April of 2006. The doctor was also an intern in the voluntary hospital funded by the HSE for one year from July 1996 to June 1997.

“It is important to note that there are no concerns regarding the quality of work of the radiologist from these brief periods,” said the spokesperson.

“However, in the light of the situation that has emerged at University Hospital Kerry, the Mater has instigated an initial internal review of any variant outcomes during the short period in question. Patient safety is always our greatest concern as we strive to be the safest hospital in Ireland.”

The HSE confirmed on Monday that the consultant worked in one other hospital for two short periods but at the time did not state that it was the Mater.

“As far as the HSE is aware no issues arose during these periods of employment,” the health authority stated.

The consultant radiologist in question, who is on the specialist register of the Medical Council, was also employed as a locum at University Hospital Kerry and was not a permanent member of staff.

The doctor was employed by a locum agency based in Ireland. The doctor, who no longer works at University Hospital Kerry, also worked in Britain and Canada.

University Hospital Kerry said it could not give details of the treatment or status of any of the seven cases identified so far where there were serious missed diagnoses.

The hospital said it has to maintain patient confidentiality. Some of the cases identified involve serious missed cancer diagnoses.

The review of the 46,300 images at the Kerry hospital is being conducted backwards chronologically from July 2017 to March 2016.

The review has almost completed all of the 2017 cases. Over 20,170 images have been examined to date, and there are around 26,100 still to be reviewed.

Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has questioned the consultant’s workload and wondered if the doctor was over-burdened.

“The amount of images or scans this person dealt with is massive,” he said.

Siptu said it is prepared to meet with senior management at University Hospital Kerry this week to discuss staffing levels in the x-ray department.

Radiographers raised issues about the X-ray department a year ago and have been seeking talks with management ever since.

Health Minister, Simon Harris said that the HSE will provide an update on the review every Thursday until it is completed.

About 260 people called the hospital helpline when it opened on Monday but yesterday calls had fallen to about 30 yesterday afternoon. The hospital helpline number is 1800 742 900.