Home»Today's Stories

Interactive Cork area website launched

Friday, December 15, 2017
Joe Leogue

A new website offering interactive, live data on many aspects of Cork City and county launches today.

The Cork Dashboard is open to all, and offers data on parking, traffic, weather, house prices, census information and more — all visualised to make the data as accessible as possible.

Part of the SFI-funded Building City Dashboards Project, the new site has plans for future development beyond what is available today.

Claire Davis, project co-ordinator, smart cities and communities at Cork City Council, said that while at present users can view planning applications on maps on the site, the development of interactive virtual reality and augmented reality city modelling will someday allow the public to view 3D artists’ impressions of what proposed developments will look like from various vantage points.

While the data on the Dashboard is obviously beneficial to policy makers and planners, Ms Davis said it also has practical day-to-day uses for the public.

“The Cork Dashboard isn’t all things to all people, but it offers different things to different people.

“So for example at Christmas time it’s busy in the city centre with lots of traffic. I was able to look up the Dashboard, see that the car park in Paul St was full, and so I changed my journey to go to a different car park that the Dashboard told me had spaces available,” she explained.

The Building City Dashboards Project is based in the National Centre for Geocomputation in Maynooth University.

It designed the framework for the Dashboard, while the Cork Smart Gateway — an initiative developed by Cork City Council, Cork County Council, Nimbus and Tyndall — provided the datasets that drive the site.

It also provides real-time updates on the availability of bikes and spaces in the city’s public bike scheme.

The Cork Dashboard is live on www.corkdashboard.ie and the launch will take place today at the Cork International Hotel at noon.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

CorkDashboardWebsite

Related Articles

Video: Fire at wedding dress shop in Cork city centre

More public investment needed for Cork to thrive

‘We’ve done our bit, now it’s up to the minister,’ says Cork’s lord mayor on boundary extension

Cork couple ‘still shaken’ after gas blast

More in this Section

Fears at ‘painfully slow’ pace of falling mortgage arrears

ICTU: Private unions should seek 3.1% pay hike

Charity gets €300,000 in water fee refunds

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin coy on abortion recommendation


Breaking Stories

No grounds for another Stardust Tragedy investigation, says Justice Minister

DUP accuse Taoiseach of ’politicking’ as he urges Brexiteers to take responsibility

Leader of Britain First charged over Northern Ireland rally speech

Cork man faces retrial on robbery charge after judge's 'erroneous reference'

Lifestyle

Scenes from the analogue city - Memories of Limerick from the late 80s and early 90s

Ask Audrey: 'I heard that Viagra fumes from Pfizer’s were causing stiffys below in Ringaskiddy'

The 12 drinks of Christmas - Top tipples for the festive season

Sex advice with Suzi Godson: My boyfriend is too noisy during sex

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 13, 2017

    • 31
    • 38
    • 39
    • 40
    • 42
    • 47
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »