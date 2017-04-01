Insurer refused to pay out over crime links

An insurer refused to pay out a €30,000 claim after a house fire in Moyross, Limerick, as the man had failed to declare criminal links.

Justin Casey denied any involvement with guns or gang, but said he had travelled to a firing range in New York to become better a better shot, a court heard.

Aviva insurance refused to pay out on the claim, saying that Mr Casey, the holder of the policy, did not declare important information in a proposal form about criminal matters he was connected to.

Mr Casey, aged 32, now with an address in Garryowen, told Limerick Circuit Court this week that he was not involved in serious crime at the time of the fire, although he was jailed sometime later for an assault.

He took out a policy relating to his council house in Pineview Gardens, insuring the contents for €30,000 in September 2006.

The house was badly damaged by fire on June 7, 2007, and all the contents were destroyed.

He was not at home at the time as he was in custody on remand for a crime he was later cleared of by a jury in the circuit court.

His partner and children were not at home on the night of the fire as she had to collect relatives who were returning from abroad.

Henry Downing, counsel for Aviva, put it to Mr Casey that in the proposal form an applicant is asked to disclose if they had been involved in criminal matters such as theft, fraud, arson and robbery.

Mr Casey said at that time the only convictions he had were for road traffic matters and litter.

Mr Casey said he learnt while on remand in prison that Aviva was not paying out on the claim and contacted a solicitor.

He denied being involved with gangs or guns and the only time he used guns was during a visit to New York for a stag party when they went to a firing range.

When Mr Downing noted the feud in Limerick involved arson attacks on houses and cars, the plaintiff said he had nothing to do with these.

Sgt Andrew O’Riordan said he was a detective in Mayorstone Garda Station from 2005 to 2007 where he was involved in the investigations of murders, rapes, arson attacks and other serious crime.

As a result of one incident, he got to know Mr Casey and objected to him getting bail when he appeared at Limerick District Court in March 2007.

He told that hearing that if given bail Mr Casey would get involved with a criminal gang and the feud would escalate.

He also told the district court judge that Mr Casey had access to firearms including handguns.

Mr Casey he said went to New York in February 2007 to become proficient in the use of firearms at a firing range.

Emmett O’Brien, counsel for Mr Casey, said at the time the plaintiff took out the policy he only had relatively minor convictions and none for crimes set out by Aviva in the proposal form.

It was two years after the fire, that he was jailed for a serious offence.

Mr Downing for Aviva accepted the plaintiff did not have convictions for matters set out in the proposal form at the time he took out the policy.

However, he said, there was the principle of moral hazard and a general obligation on the person to state in the proposal form any other facts known to the applicant which would influence a prudent insurer. Such facts were not disclosed by the plaintiff and this amounted to a breach of contract and entitled the insurer to repudiate the policy.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan dismissed the claim by Mr Casey, saying moral hazard was there for the very reason that emerged in this case. He was satisfied the plaintiff was obliged to make a disclosure to the insurers of certain matters related to crime which he had failed to do.