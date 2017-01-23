Home»Today's Stories

Inspirational youngster Órán Nibbs loses fight for life

Monday, January 23, 2017
Stephen Maguire

A young boy who touched the heart of Hollywood actor Colin Farrell when the pair met last year has died.

Órán Nibbs with his parents Colm and Ashling, and actor Colin Farrell.

Órán Nibbs from Trentagh in Co Donegal lost his battle with mitochondrial disease.

The actor and Órán struck up a relationship when Colin took time out of promoting his film Lobster to spend an afternoon in Dublin with the seven-year-old and friends. Farrell was “moved to tears” after meeting the children, who all suffer from the rare and life-limiting illness.

After the meeting, Farrell promised to do “all he can” to raise awareness of the genetic condition. He also signed up as an ambassador of the fledgling support group, The Katie Rose Foundation.

During the meeting, Órán’s mum Ashling told how Farrell, whose own son James, suffers from neuro-genetic disorder Angelman syndrome, was so genuine.

Ashling said: “I couldn’t believe how genuinely affected Colin was. He spent over two hours with us and was just brilliant with the children.”

Órán’s funeral mass takes place today at 11am in The Church of the Irish Marytrs, Letterkenny.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS health, oran nibbs, colin farrell, donegal, katie rose foundation, angelman syndrome

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Schools say ‘baptism barrier’ is rare

Teachers may defy union executive to accept pay deal

Simon Harris is trying to lure EU medicines agency to Dublin

Anger at President Donald Trump invite proposal in Kerry


Breaking Stories

Man arrested after policeman shot in Belfast

Lifestyle

Are these movies even better than their books?

You have to hand it to great apes

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 