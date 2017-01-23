Inspirational youngster Órán Nibbs loses fight for life

A young boy who touched the heart of Hollywood actor Colin Farrell when the pair met last year has died.

Órán Nibbs from Trentagh in Co Donegal lost his battle with mitochondrial disease.

The actor and Órán struck up a relationship when Colin took time out of promoting his film Lobster to spend an afternoon in Dublin with the seven-year-old and friends. Farrell was “moved to tears” after meeting the children, who all suffer from the rare and life-limiting illness.

After the meeting, Farrell promised to do “all he can” to raise awareness of the genetic condition. He also signed up as an ambassador of the fledgling support group, The Katie Rose Foundation.

During the meeting, Órán’s mum Ashling told how Farrell, whose own son James, suffers from neuro-genetic disorder Angelman syndrome, was so genuine.

Ashling said: “I couldn’t believe how genuinely affected Colin was. He spent over two hours with us and was just brilliant with the children.”

Órán’s funeral mass takes place today at 11am in The Church of the Irish Marytrs, Letterkenny.