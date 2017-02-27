Home»Today's Stories

Inquiry to examine Michael Noonan's role in Grace scandal

Monday, February 27, 2017
Daniel McConnell and Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Finance Minister Michael Noonan’s handling of the Grace case in the 1990s while he was health minister is to be investigated by the long-awaited commission of investigation into the foster abuse scandal.

It is understood the actions of Mr Noonan, the Department of Health, and senior officials at the time will be subjects of the judicial-led inquiry when it is finally launched in the coming days, after a year of repeated delays.

The commission will also examine the role of HSE and Tusla officials who previously worked in the then- South Eastern Health Board, and allegations that officials covered up the scandal.

The news comes ahead of the expected publication tomorrow of two internal HSE reports into allegations of the rape and abuse of intellectually disabled children at the foster home.

The publication of the 2012 Conal Devine report into Grace’s case and the 2015 Resilience Ireland report into another 46 young people who went through the home between 1993 and 2013 will take place after gardaí confirmed last month there is no legal reason to further delay their release.

Independent Alliance Minister Finian McGrath is also expected to bring terms of reference to Cabinet tomorrow, should clearance from the Attorney General Máire Whelan be secured.

The establishment of the commission was delayed by more than a year, leading to criticism by TDs John Deasy and John McGuinness, who led the calls for an inquiry.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner last year, a decision to remove Grace from the foster home was overturned after Mr Noonan received communications from the foster father in the home.

According to sources familiar with the drafting of the terms of reference, there is “little or no evidence” that Mr Noonan directly caused her to remain in the home for 14 years after allegations of abuse first arose. But the terms of reference of the commission are expected to examine how the matter was handled by all parties, including Mr Noonan and junior minister Austin Currie.

“The terms of reference will have to include the minister and the minister for children of the day, and there is not to be any surprise at that,” said one senior source.

“The reports themselves are going to be critical of process but not necessarily of the minister, but certainly there will be questions raised as to how the process, the department, the minister of the day, dealt with the issue. The terms of reference will have to include how the department, the minister of the day, the junior minister of the day dealt with these things,” the source added.

At the insistence of ministers McGrath and Simon Harris, the victims’ families are to be briefed about the contents of the two reports ahead of publication. It is understood the reports’ publication will allow the HSE to begin disciplinary proceedings against staff involved.

“You couldn’t have started them earlier because staff have to have a right of reply,” a well-placed source told the Irish Examiner.

Mr Noonan has always strenuously denied any wrongdoing in the case.

It was recommended that Grace be removed from the home, but after communication from the foster father, a three-person panel decided against this, and she remained there until 2009.

“There is no suggestion that in 1996 the minister for health or the minister of state at the Department of Health were involved in the decision-making in this case.

“Representations made to the minister in 1996 were passed to the organisation with statutory responsibility at that time, ie the South Eastern Health Board, requesting material to enable the minister to respond.

“Neither minister sought to direct or influence the decision of the health board in any way,” said a statement.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS grace reports, garda, HSE, scandal, michael noonan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Fresh Laya Health insurance hike to cost families up to €450

Both sets of fans fork out for Ireland V France rugby match as Dublin hotels increase prices

Irish stars let their hair down at Oscar Wilde pre-Oscars party

Cork events centre site to see more student accommodation


Breaking Stories

Post mortem results to determine direction of Garda investigation into body find in Waterford

PSNI arrest two teenagers as they launch murder investigation after man dies in street assault

Gardaí recover gun and make three arrests, including member of Limerick crime family, after car chase

Gardaí arrest six after 29 searches in Dublin in crackdown on variety of offences

Lifestyle

Some elaborate witty and reflective wallpapers which are trending this year

The great ground force at the Garden and Landscape Designers Association event

The Opera House is on a mission – to bring opera back to Cork

Trend report: London Fashion Week looks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 25, 2017

    • 2
    • 12
    • 17
    • 29
    • 32
    • 38
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 