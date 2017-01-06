Inquiry launched after teenage boy dies after stabbing in house

A 17-year-old boy became the first homicide victim of the year after a fatal stabbing in broad daylight at a Dublin housing estate yesterday.

He was named locally as Reese Cullen. It is believed he was stabbed in a house where he was living at Kilclare Crescent in Jobstown, west Tallaght, at around 3pm. Gardaí are understood to be following a line of inquiry.

An ambulance brought him the short distance to Tallaght Hospital, but staff were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí sealed off Kilclare Crescent pending an examination by the Technical Investigation Bureau.

A search was also commenced for the weapon and house to house inquiries initiated.

Any CCTV in the area will be harvested to see if they captured either the stabbing or the movements of either the deceased or possible suspects before or after the incident.

Gardaí have identified the youth. A spokesperson said no arrests had been made at this stage and that investigations were ongoing.

Gardaí appealed to witnesses who may have been in the Kilclare area between 2.45pm and 3.30pm to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-666 6000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The fatal stabbing follows a number of serious knife attacks in the capital already this year.

Last Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck in a robbery in Drumcondra as she walked home from work just after 5pm. On New Year’s Day, Bridie Smith, 72, narrowly escaped death after being knifed at her doorstep in Ballyfermot.