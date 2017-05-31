Home»Today's Stories

Inquiry into child abuse by Bill Kenneally

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
By Juno McEnroe
Political Correspondent

The Government has agreed to set up an inquiry into child abuser Bill Kenneally — but only when there is no risk to any prosecutions or the prejudicing of any cases.

Bill Kenneally.
Recently retired Circuit Court judge, Mr Barry Hickson, has been chosen to chair the commission, which will look at the issues surrounding the former basketball coach’s abuse of boys in Waterford in the 1980s.

Kenneally was sentenced to 14 years last year after he pleaded guilty. But some of his victims have been calling for a full inquiry about who knew what and when.

Cabinet yesterday yesterday agreed to go ahead with the commission of investigation, but it will be put on hold pending ongoing criminal investigations.

Tánaiste and Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald originally informed the Cabinet in late April about requests by victims for an inquiry in relation to the handling of complaints by them which led to the conviction.

Ms Fitzgerald said at the time that having met directly with victims and in view of the serious issues raised, she believed it was appropriate to set up an inquiry.

A Government statement yesterday added: “Following advice from the Attorney General the Government decided that a commission will be established, but only as and when there is no further risk of compromising investigations and prosecutions in this matter.”

