Injured garda still out of work

Friday, December 08, 2017
By Liam Heylin

A member of An Garda Síochána is still out of work as a result of the injuries she sustained when she was allegedly punched twice in the face.

Sergeant Denise Coleman arrested Gerry Sheehan, aged 28, of Cork Simon Community and brought him before Cork District Court yesterday.

Sgt Coleman said that the prosecution was opposed to bail being granted to the accused.

She said it was alleged that Garda JacquelineWhite was on duty as part of the community policing team.

The sergeant said it was alleged Mr Sheehan punched Garda White in the face twice causing her harm.

The sergeant said Garda White was out of work for a period after the alleged incident, returned to work, but is presently out again as a result of her injuries.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said the injury included one to the guard’s jaw.

It is hoped that she will return to work again before Christmas, Sgt Coleman said.

Gerry Sheehan is charged with assault causing harm to Garda Jacqueline White at Eglinton Street, Cork, on June 29.

He was also charged with obstructing Garda White, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger.

Inspector O’Sullivan said the DPP had decided that the case could be dealt with at Cork District Court only on a plea of guilty.

Judge Olann Kelleher said that he would require a medical report on the injured party before deciding on the issue of jurisdiction for the case.

The judge refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for one week.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said the 28-year-old accused would need medical treatment in prison as he had a heroin problem.


