Indiependence festival expects to sell out as more acts are added to line-up

The organisers of a 10,000 capacity music festival expect it to sell out well in advance after announcing a raft of artists will appear alongside Manic Street Preachers, The Coronas and Sigma.

The Indiependence Music & Arts Festival, which takes place in Mitchelstown, Co Cork from August 4-6, will also see the return this year of Brit award winner and platinum-selling artist Tom Odell and performances from All Tvvins, Frank Turner, The Riptide Movement, Hermitage Green, Brian Deady, We Cut Corners, The Minutes and Raglans.

Organisers also revealed that Overhead the Albatross, Stephanie Rainey, Fang Club, Talos, Craig Gallagher, MindRiot and August Walk will be among the line-up.

“We’re delighted to be able to add these acts to what was already a massive announcement for us before Christmas with the ManicStreet Preachers and The Coronas,” Indiependence organiser Shane Dunne said.

“Tom Odell and Frank Turner are massive UK artists and the Irish acts we’ve added are some of the hottest ones at the moment.”

Heineken will sponsor this year’s festival which has steadily grown since 2006.

In addition to some of the best Irish and international music acts, the festival will soon be revealing a strong comedy and dance line-up.

Meanwhile, Cork is gearing up to host its first Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan, with up to 20,000 people expected to attend the huge celebration of traditional Irish music, song and dance this July.

Mikaela Murphy of the Douglas Ceoltas during the launch of the Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan in Cork. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Following a successful bid by the Douglas Comhaltas branch, the city will host hundreds of competitions and performances from July 17 to 23, in venues including City Hall, the CIT School of Music, the Cork College of Commerce, and the Everyman. Oliver Plunkett St will act as a ‘fleadh village’ with a gig rig set up for free open-air gigs.

A spokesman said Cork has always had an remarkable traditional music heritage — from the Sliabh Luachra style of music, and its associations with Sean Ó Riada and Ceoltóirí Chualinn, to the city’s Folk Festival, the Lee Sessions, and regular sessions in the Phoenix, the Gables, the Corner House, An Spailpín Fánach, and Sin É.

TG4’s Gradam Ceoil was broadcast from the Opera House last weekend, and TG4 is due to record another concert in St Luke’s on Friday for broadcast on St Patrick’s Day.

“And the nursery for all of this has been Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, with almost 30 branches in Cork,” he said.

Cork is also in the running to host the 2017 All Ireland Fleadh, with a venue decision due on March 10.