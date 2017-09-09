Indaver decision on Cork incinerator delayed again

A decision on whether to give the go-ahead to plans for a controversial incinerator in Co Cork has been pushed out for the sixth time by the planning authority.

Campaigners opposed to the €160m 240,000 tonnes-per-annum waste-to-energy facility at Ringaskiddy said the ongoing postponement “shows very little regard” for the people of Cork Harbour.

“It’s very disappointing. It takes an emotional toll on everyone,” said Linda Fitzpatrick, spokeswoman for environmental lobby group Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (Chase). “We have been geared up for this decision so many times now, but the dates seem to mean nothing to the people tasked with deciding.”

An Bord Pleanála was originally due to announce its decision in relation to the Indaver Ireland application on July 12 last year. It was deferred to October 26, then January 24, March 22, August 10, and September 12.

Contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday, a spokesperson for the board said the date now “in the system” is October 25. She said the dates were “not exact”.

The most recent delay relates to the board requesting additional information from Indaver. This information was then circulated to interested parties to allow further submissions. The spokesperson said this information was “still under consideration by the board”.

The application was the subject of a 17-day oral hearing last year, with more than 220 submissions including objections from the then planning minister Simon Coveney, and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

It is Indaver Ireland’s third application since 2001. Permission was granted but expired in the first instance and was refused in 2011. Should it get approval this time, the decision can only be challenged in the High Court.