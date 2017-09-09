Home»Today's Stories

Indaver decision on Cork incinerator delayed again

Saturday, September 09, 2017
By Catherine Shanahan
Health Correspondent

A decision on whether to give the go-ahead to plans for a controversial incinerator in Co Cork has been pushed out for the sixth time by the planning authority.

Campaigners opposed to the €160m 240,000 tonnes-per-annum waste-to-energy facility at Ringaskiddy said the ongoing postponement “shows very little regard” for the people of Cork Harbour.

“It’s very disappointing. It takes an emotional toll on everyone,” said Linda Fitzpatrick, spokeswoman for environmental lobby group Cork Harbour Alliance for a Safe Environment (Chase). “We have been geared up for this decision so many times now, but the dates seem to mean nothing to the people tasked with deciding.”

An Bord Pleanála was originally due to announce its decision in relation to the Indaver Ireland application on July 12 last year. It was deferred to October 26, then January 24, March 22, August 10, and September 12.

Contacted by the Irish Examiner yesterday, a spokesperson for the board said the date now “in the system” is October 25. She said the dates were “not exact”.

The most recent delay relates to the board requesting additional information from Indaver. This information was then circulated to interested parties to allow further submissions. The spokesperson said this information was “still under consideration by the board”.

The application was the subject of a 17-day oral hearing last year, with more than 220 submissions including objections from the then planning minister Simon Coveney, and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin.

It is Indaver Ireland’s third application since 2001. Permission was granted but expired in the first instance and was refused in 2011. Should it get approval this time, the decision can only be challenged in the High Court.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Indaver, Cork, Planning

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bloody secrets of Vinegar Hill revealed

Murphy’s social housing plan ‘falls far short’

‘You need that house to live a life’

Homeless man sleeps soundly outside summit


Breaking Stories

16-year-old girl missing in Mullingar

Met Éireann issue yellow weather warning in Clare

Almost €15k worth of goods seized by Revenue in Louth and Dublin

'Irate' motorists narrowly avoid hitting traffic wardens in two separate incidents

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Token, 72-74 Queen Street, Smithfield, Dublin 1

Olivia O'Leary looks to her own future as she kicks off a new life chapter

How can employers be more accessible to people with disabilities

Back to school food with Darina Allen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 