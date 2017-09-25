Imagine — three Waterford festivals in one 10-day event

Three of Waterford’s finest festivals are being rolled into a 10-day event.

The Waterford Writers’ Weekend along with the John Dwyer Trad Weekend will both form part of Waterford’s Imagine Arts Festival and will commence on October 19.

A colourful international programme of events featuring theatre, dance, music, visual art exhibitions, discussion, and debate, alongside a strong focus on commissioned art have been announced for the 16th annual Imagine Arts Festival in Waterford City.

Festival co-ordinator Ollie Breslin said the planned Imagine festival is the largest and the broadest to date.

“Three festivals will be celebrated under the Imagine Arts Festival banner over the course of 10 days.

“Our programme comprises trad, literary events, music, visual art, dance, workshops, children and family fun events and poetry.

“We anticipate that Waterford will be transformed into a riot of colour and fun as artists and companies from Ireland, the USA and the UK join forces to create what promises to be an unforgettable series of the unexpected,” he said.

“We also look forward to unveiling a number of premieres and one-off events commissioned by the festival.”

Among the highlights is the new visual art exhibition on October 19 at Greyfriars Gallery by Bernadette Kiely, an artist best known for her paintings of river and flooded landscapes based on the themes of the passage of time and the transient nature in the physical world.

For the John Dwyer Trad Weekend, a strong traditional music and dance programme will feature a gala concert starring John Dwyer (fiddle) and all of the tutors who oversee the masterclasses.

Literary highlights curated by RTÉ’s Rick O’Shea include a public interview with screenwriters and playwright Stefanie Preissner, whilst the ever popular Waterford Whispers news will present ‘Newsageddon’, a topical satire mixing video and live show with Colm Williamson and friends.

Comedy will also headline at this year’s festival with one of the US comedy industry’s best-known performers, Reginald D Hunter, set to take to the stage at the Theatre Royal on October 20.

Family fun is on offer with a never before seen ‘Battle of the Blaa’ as clans are invited to gather under the canopy of the Apple Market, drop their shields and swords, and pick up the flour for an epic battle display unseen before at ‘Blaa-Mageddon’ on Sunday, October 22.

A host of theatre productions will also be on offer.

See Imagineartsfestival.com