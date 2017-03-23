Home»Today's Stories

Ibrahim Halawa Egypt trial adjourned again

Thursday, March 23, 2017

The trial of Ibrahim Halawa has been adjourned for the 20th time.

The 21-year-old Irish citizen has been detained in an Egyptian prison since August 2013, after the Muslim Brotherhood held a “day of rage” over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi.

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, said the further delay “comes after Ibrahim’s innocence has been further vindicated by Egypt’s own legal system, which following a technical review of audio-video material presented in the case, found no evidence against him”.

The next trial date is set for April 5.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ibrahim halawa, egypt, muslim brotherhood

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

‘Ibrahim is dying’ says family of Irish citizen in Egyptian prison

Latest: 'Government must intensify efforts to secure release of Ibrahim Halawa' says Adams

Amnesty International: Halawa trial delayed for 19th time

Egyptian President 'will free Ibrahim Halawa once trial is over'

More in this Section

Simon Harris plans huge makeover for health authority

Bus strike to trigger Monday transport chaos

100 social housing units for Cork

‘Wrestler’ died after ejection from party


Breaking Stories

No winner of the Lotto jackpot

Rescue teams focus on locating missing crew as weather looks set to improve

Gardai investigating claims Cork woman held against her will

Latest: NBRU writes to Bus Eireann following intention to implement cost-cutting measures

Lifestyle

How Met Éireann predict the weather forecast

My mammy was a psychopathic serial killer

When poetry is a curse and a gift

New theatrical show takes the top of the world to the stage

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

    • 16
    • 22
    • 30
    • 35
    • 36
    • 47
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 