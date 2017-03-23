Ibrahim Halawa Egypt trial adjourned again

The trial of Ibrahim Halawa has been adjourned for the 20th time.

The 21-year-old Irish citizen has been detained in an Egyptian prison since August 2013, after the Muslim Brotherhood held a “day of rage” over the removal of president Mohamed Morsi.

Colm O’Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, said the further delay “comes after Ibrahim’s innocence has been further vindicated by Egypt’s own legal system, which following a technical review of audio-video material presented in the case, found no evidence against him”.

The next trial date is set for April 5.