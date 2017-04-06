I Wish founders named Cork Persons of the Month for March

March's 'Cork Person of the Month' goes to three remarkable Cork businesswomen and social entrepreneurs.

Ruth Buckley, Gillian Keating, and Caroline O'Driscoll established 'I Wish' - Inspiring Women in STEM - in 2014, which aims to encourage female secondary school students to pursue careers in science technology, engineering and mathematics.

Since the first I Wish event in 2015, more than 7,000 students have taken part in Cork and Dublin, with campus days expanding the reach of the event further over the last few years.

I Wish events feature conferences and interactive showcase exhibitions, all within a supportive and holistic environment, including interactions with female roles models.

“I’m delighted to announce that Ruth, Gillian and Caroline have been acknowledged for their vision in setting up the I Wish initiative and their dedication to encouraging young female students to consider a career in a STEM," said Manus O'Callaghan, organiser of the 'Cork Person of the Month' awards.

"Despite having extremely demanding careers themselves, these three business leaders and social entrepreneurs are committed to shaping and nurturing the next generation of highly educated, highly motivated, young women.”