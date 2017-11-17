'I want my son back, my previous son': Mother in court plea for son

“I have only him. He is my everything. Now he is a different person.”

Those were the words delivered in the witness box yesterday by a mother whose son has pleaded guilty to a string of offences which she said were related to his drug use, and specifically heroin.

Andrexakova Hudi was speaking as her son, Emil Hudi, appeared before Bandon District Court on numerous charges.

Emil Hudi, aged 24 and with an address at the Bungalow, Shinnagh, Bandon, Co Cork, faced a string of charges including theft, dangerous driving, hit and run, and numerous road traffic offences.

His mother told the court that her son began using drugs four years ago.

“Before, he was a nice boy, a good boy, my son,” she said. “Now he is a different person.”

Ms Hudi said she was “not 100%” sure that her son was no longer using drugs, though he was attending AA meetings. She said he was also back living with her.

“I want him back, my son, my previous son,” she said.

“The drugs are still in Ireland — somebody needs to do something. I wish nobody this situation.”

Insp Fergal Foley, prosecuting, outlined the charges against Emil Hudi, including the theft of a chainsaw, for which he had apologised at the time, telling gardaí he was under pressure.

As recently as September 7, he was caught driving a black Audi in Bandon despite being on a six-year driving ban imposed in October last year. The court heard he had been disqualified from driving five times, the first dating to February 19, 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to the theft of €238.90 worth of spirits from Dunnes Stores in Clonakilty in the form of bottles of Powers, Jameson, Jack Daniels, and Hennessy.

That incident was caught on CCTV and while more than half the stolen alcohol was quickly recovered, Hudi fled the scene with the rest before later being arrested.

The court heard that in another incident, a car was seen hitting a parked car at Molaga St in Clonakilty on September 12, 2015, before it sped off. Insp Foley said a witness caught part of the black VW Polo’s licence plate and a search showed it could be one of 17 vehicles in the State.

A subsequent anonymous phonecall to gardaí said Emil Hudi had been driving. The car was later found, with damage consistent with the incident, at Hudi’s address and seized.

The hit-and-run charge in that case was withdrawn as gardaí proceeded with a dangerous driving charge to which Hudi pleaded guilty.

Judge Mary Dorgan was told he had 23 previous convictions. She said she wants details on all of them before next Tuesday’s sitting of the district court in Clonakilty, where Hudi is scheduled to appear, before making any decisions as to penalty.

The judge said Hudi has been given “every chance” and Insp Foley said while Hudi had a problem with heroin, “he is not a boy any more, he is a man”.