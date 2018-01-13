Home»Today's Stories

I don’t believe a word, rules judge

Saturday, January 13, 2018
Liam Heylin

A 64-year-old woman failed yesterday in her appeal against public order convictions as the judge said he did not believe her version of events.

Last year at Cork District Court, Judge David Waters convicted Marian Kane, of Sunvalley Court, Sunvalley Drive, on charges of engaging in threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour and failing to leave the scene of a disturbance when directed by gardaí.

Cross-examined by state solicitor Frank Nyhan, she said of the incident: “I am not lying, it is the guards who are lying.”

Kane said she complained about them to the Garda Ombudsman.

Arising out of the incident at 4.30pm on November 1, 2015, at Hollyhill Lane, Judge Waters fined Kane €100 for her threatening behaviour and took the other charge into consideration at Cork District Court.

She appealed the convictions to Cork Circuit Appeals Court, saying the gardaí wanted her to walk away and she told them she was totally blind and waiting for a taxi.

Judge Gerard O’Brien told her solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, to tell his client she was lucky he was only affirming the order of the district court and not changing it.

Judge O’Brien said: “Frankly, I do not believe a word Mrs Kane is saying.”

It was stated in the district court that the defendant was offered the possibility of being given an adult caution instead of being prosecuted, as she had no previous convictions, but she declined this offer.


