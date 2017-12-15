‘I ain’t very good at shoplifting, am I?’ says convicted thief

A serial shoplifter, who was convicted yesterday of carrying out more than 30 thefts, declared from the dock at his sentencing hearing: “I ain’t very good at shoplifting, am I?”

Between March and November this year, Mark Duggan was estimated to have snatched a total of €7,000 of goods.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a 20-month sentence on Duggan at Cork District Court yesterday, to start at the end of the four months he has been serving.

That term began a month ago so the effective sentence from yesterday was one of 23 months. Judge Kelleher said that was within one month of the total jurisdiction of the district court maximum sentence of two years.

Duggan, aged 33, of 65 Ballinderry, Mayfield, Cork, said before he left the dock to serve the 23 months: “Merry Christmas, judge.”

Shane Collins-Daly, defending, said Duggan has had a significant heroin addiction for many years.

The judge said he had to have regard for the fact that Duggan went into more than 30 shops in Cork City and surrounding areas and stole thousands of euro of goods.

The 30-plus theft charges to which Duggan pleaded guilty included counts of stealing property valued at €312 from Boots on St Patrick St and on another occasion stealing €810 worth of items from the same premises. Sportswear was allegedly stolen from Elverys, Oliver Plunkett St, worth €413; cosmetics worth €1,118 from Hickey’s Pharmacy in Ballincollig; and €720 worth of clothes from Tommy Hilfiger, Oliver Plunkett St.

Other locations referred to in charges included O’Sullivan’s pharmacy in Wilton, Dealz in Blackpool, Centra at Dean’s Cross, Boots in Midleton, and Mari Mina pharmacy in Cahir, Co Tipperary, among others.