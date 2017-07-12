Home»Today's Stories

Hurling fans complain about Semple Stadium security

Wednesday, July 12, 2017
By Joe Leogue

Hurling fans attending Cork’s Munster final win over Clare on Sunday have complained about the level of security at Semple Stadium, with one man claiming his father was burned by a flare thrown at the stadium.

Another attendee said he witnessed a teenage girl suffering a blow to the head from a glass bottle thrown from someone based higher up in the stand.

Donal McGrath told Cork’s Red FM that he was in the town-end terrace before the game, with his friend and both their fathers.

He told host Neil Prendeville flares and smoke bombs were set off before the game.

“This fella decided to throw [a flare] into a huge Cork crowd in the middle of the terrace and it actually hit my friend’s head and deflected onto my dad’s back, which burnt a huge hole in his jersey and there was a big scar on his back after it,” he said.

Mr McGrath said the culprit was ejected from the stadium, while his father received treatment from St John’s Ambulance before rejoining them for the game.

“You could see he wasn’t really enjoying it, his back was irritating him,” said Mr McGrath. “No one should go to a game and expect to be hurt by a flare or a smoke bomb.”

He claimed there were no searches or checks going into the ground, something one caller, Ray, corroborated. He too saw flares being thrown, as well as bottles, and said the stewarding was inadequate. “There were three or four bottles that came down; I saw one fella get a bottle in the head and he was cut,” Ray said. “The second half I was watching them and watching the match,” he said of the crowd above him in the stand.

Mark sent a text to the show to say he saw a 16-year-old girl get hit by a bottle and teenagers who were “drunk out of their heads”.

Attempts to contact the Tipperary County Board were unsuccessful by the time of going to print.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Semple Stadium, GAA, Thurles, Hurling, Tipperary County Board

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

‘Milestone’ agreement to clean up steel plant dump

‘Difficult’ to meet benefit increase expectations

University audits touted over lack of clarity

Game on: €25m boost for Cork with opening of Páirc Uí Chaoimh


Breaking Stories

Pension restoration date to be discussed today

Farmers to meet Minister this morning over recent protests

Students encouraged to apply for Susi grant before tomorrow's deadline

Gardaí hope residents' information lead to clues after fatal stabbing of child

Lifestyle

These companies are practising what they preach with diverse workplaces

Kindness is key for anti-bullying activist Lizzie Velasquez

Sofia Coppola on familiar ground with new movie ‘The Beguiled’

Lily Collins' new film is facing up to reality of anorexia

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 08, 2017

    • 11
    • 31
    • 32
    • 33
    • 38
    • 45
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 