Hurling fans complain about Semple Stadium security

Hurling fans attending Cork’s Munster final win over Clare on Sunday have complained about the level of security at Semple Stadium, with one man claiming his father was burned by a flare thrown at the stadium.

Another attendee said he witnessed a teenage girl suffering a blow to the head from a glass bottle thrown from someone based higher up in the stand.

Donal McGrath told Cork’s Red FM that he was in the town-end terrace before the game, with his friend and both their fathers.

He told host Neil Prendeville flares and smoke bombs were set off before the game.

“This fella decided to throw [a flare] into a huge Cork crowd in the middle of the terrace and it actually hit my friend’s head and deflected onto my dad’s back, which burnt a huge hole in his jersey and there was a big scar on his back after it,” he said.

Mr McGrath said the culprit was ejected from the stadium, while his father received treatment from St John’s Ambulance before rejoining them for the game.

“You could see he wasn’t really enjoying it, his back was irritating him,” said Mr McGrath. “No one should go to a game and expect to be hurt by a flare or a smoke bomb.”

He claimed there were no searches or checks going into the ground, something one caller, Ray, corroborated. He too saw flares being thrown, as well as bottles, and said the stewarding was inadequate. “There were three or four bottles that came down; I saw one fella get a bottle in the head and he was cut,” Ray said. “The second half I was watching them and watching the match,” he said of the crowd above him in the stand.

Mark sent a text to the show to say he saw a 16-year-old girl get hit by a bottle and teenagers who were “drunk out of their heads”.

Attempts to contact the Tipperary County Board were unsuccessful by the time of going to print.