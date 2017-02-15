Hundreds queue from 11am to get into student haunt

Rain rarely bothers student revellers in Galway on an average week — let alone on Rag week when it’s traditional for them to let loose.

So-called Donegal Tuesday in Galway generated such large crowds yesterday that hundreds of people were queueing from 11am to gain access to one of the city’s most popular student haunts — the Hole in the Wall pub.

Rag week was once an official part of the student calendar in Galway, but both NUIG and GMIT withdrew their support in 2011 after antisocial behaviour created a storm of negative media attention.

Students gather as part of The Donegal Tuesday event in Galway. The tradition sees students dressing in their Donegal jerseys and flocking to the Hole In The Wall pub early in the morning.

That year, there were more than 30 arrests following four days of public order complaints about a series of alcohol-fuelled incidents.

However, Rag Weeks don’t go gently into that good night and, as these pictures show, the event remains as popular as ever.

Donegal Tuesday essentially sees students hit the town wearing Donegal GAA jerseys.

Despite the early morning queues for the Hole in the Wall pub, it seems some businesses in the city were a little more circumspect about promoting the event.

Cian O Shaughnessy playing the bag pipes.

Carbon nightclub had initially advertised an 11am entry time yesterday but later put this back to 9pm.

Gardaí were quick to warn students that they would be taking a “no-nonsense” approach to any incidents of unruly and antisocial behaviour.

“We will be focusing on antisocial behaviour as in previous years and we will be taking a no-nonsense approach. We’re not saying to people don’t enjoy themselves but we’d urge students to just be mindful of people around them.

"Everyone has responsibility for themselves,” a Garda spokesperson told the Connacht Tribune newspaper.