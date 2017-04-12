Human torso found in search for rapist

A “mostly intact” human torso was discovered in a Dublin park following an investigation into the death of convicted rapist James Nolan.

“As you know this relates to the disappearance of James Nolan who was last seen in 2010,” said Superintendent William Carolan of Blanchardstown Garda Station said yesterday at the site of the search in Tolka Valley Park.

He added that the torso was in the state mortuary undergoing an autopsy, therefore a DNA analysis confirming its identity was pending.

Mr Nolan had previously spent 14 years in prison for a rape conviction in 1986.

Mr Nolan, aged 46, from Fairlawn Road in Finglas, was last seen on November 30, 2010, when he collected methadone from the Wellmount Clinic in his local area.

James Nolan: An autopsy on his dismembered arm showed it had been cut off after he had died.

An arm was then found on Dollymount Strand in February 2011. It was identified as belonging to Mr Nolan using a DNA sample taken which matched a DNA profile on a UK police database.

Professor Marie Cassidy, the state pathologist, who is carrying out the autopsy on the torso, had carried out the autopsy on the arm from 2011 and concluded that Mr Nolan was dead at the time the limb was severed because there was no evidence of bleeding into the tissues.

Gardaí said they have been investigating the case for six years now and confidential information led them to the Tolka Valley Park in Finglas.

Supt William Carolan and Det Insp Des McTiernan brief the media at the scene in Tolka Valley Park. Gardaí said confidential information had led them to the site.

“We had updated information and you will appreciate, because it is a live investigation, we are not going into the sources of that information,” said Supt Carolan.

“But clearly, we were satisfied that there was enough credence to obviously put substantial resources into the operation and obviously that information has been verified by the finding of this torso.

“At approximately 1pm [on Monday] during the course of excavating a particular area, we located a torso, a mainly intact torso, buried approximately 1ft below the surface.”

The site is located near the North Road Gate area of the park and is a wasteland plot filled with dumped rubbish and brambles.

“We had special services. We employed the service of a cadaver dog which is used to detect the scent of human remains and we also have a forensic archaeologist who is on site and is supervising the dig,” said Supt Carolan.

He added that Mr Nolan’s family had been contacted.

“The Nolan family was informed of the update in relation to this operation and our family liaison officer is remaining in contact with them.”

While no formal suspect has been identified nor the source that led gardaí to Tolka Valley Park, reports have emerged about an alleged letter detailing Mr Nolan’s murder and dismemberment, that was passed on to the gardaí.

The superintendent was asked if a letter had led them to the site. “It’s a live investigation and we will not be disclosing the sources of the information,” he said.

A search of the site will continue for another week and a half approximately.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information in relation to the disappearance and suspicious death of Mr Nolan to contact either at Finglas Garda Station (01 666 7500), the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other Garda station.