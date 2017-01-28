Human-pig hybrids will be used to grow transplant organs

Scientists have developed a human-pig hybrid so they can grow human hearts, livers, and kidneys for transplants.

This is the first time that embryos from two large, unrelated species have been created.

The DNA that governs organ formation was removed from a pig embryo and replaced with human DNA. The DNA developed in the pig embryo, creating human organs in the pig.

The scientists, in California, said that any real-life application is a long way off. It’s hoped that, eventually, a patient’s own cells could be injected into the animal. This would ensure that the organ produced in the animal embryo won’t be rejected by the patient’s immune system.

Stem cells were once seen as a possible solution to a global organ crisis. They could be grown in a laboratory put into any cell in the body. However, scientists had difficulty making the cells into three-dimensional objects.

The pig-human hybrid experiment has progressed beyond stem cells, however, as it shows that human tissue can grow within a pig. The study involved 1,500 pig embryos and stem cells from 40 people.

Lead investigator, Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, of the Salk Institute’s Gene Expression Laboratory, said: “We underestimated the effort involved.. This required a tour de force. This is an important first step. Our next challenge is to guide the human cells into forming a particular organ in pigs. The ultimate goal is to grow functional and transplantable tissue or organs, but we are far away from that.”

It’s hoped the human/pig hybrid can teach scientists about early human development and disease onset.

The experiment hasn’t been without controversy. The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) stopped funding for experiments last year, while the potential for the hybrid creatures to accidentally end up in the wild was an ethical consideration.

While welcoming the advance, genetic professors have warned that all further research must be conducted with full transparency, so as to allow public scrutiny and debate.

However, the idea of creating human-animal hybrids is meeting ethical opposition, with some claiming scientists are creating ‘monsters.’

Director of Human Genetics Alert, Dr David King, said: “I find these experiments disturbing....in mythology, human-animal chimaeras were frightening monsters for good reason. I don’t recall these scientists asking for the public’s opinion, before going ahead with such experiments.”

The next stage of the process will involve allowing the organs to fully develop. Up to now, the pig embryos were only grown for three to four weeks, which is the all-important first trimester of a pig pregnancy.

“This is long enough for us to try to understand how the human and pig cells mix together early on, without raising ethical concerns about mature chimaeric animals,” said Professor Izpisua Belmonte. It is believed that the human cells could be engineered to prevent them contributing to the chimaera brain. This safeguard was not in place in the current study.

How the breakthrough came about

First, a rat-mouse hybrid was created by injecting rat cells into mouse embryos to see if the animals would continue to develop. When this was a success, the scientists edited out the section of mouse DNA which is vital for organ construction and replaced it with rat DNA.

As was hoped for, the rat DNA filled in the mouse DNA that had been removed, forming a rat heart, eyes and pancreas in the mouse. Next the team introduced human cells in a pig embryo.

This is far more complex, as a pig pregnancy is only a third the duration of human pregnancy. Timing was vital as each human cell had to be placed in the embryo at the same time as it would begin to develop in the animal pregnancy.

“It’s as if the human cells were entering a freeway going faster than the normal freeway. If you have different speeds, you will have accidents,” said Dr Izpisua Belmonte. The embryo was implanted in a female pig and allowed to develop for three to four weeks so scientists could see that it was progressing.

As was hoped, only muscle developed in the embryo. There had been concerns that neurons could develop from the human cells and this could create some level of human consciousness in the animal brain.